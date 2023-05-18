After a heated debate Wednesday night, the San Francisco Police Commission voted 3-3 over whether to rescind two policies that commissioners agree were created illegally.

Commission president Cindy Elias, who would have provided the deciding vote, was not present and Max Carter-Oberstone, the vice president, promised a new vote when she returns.

The discussion before the vote focused on the San Francisco Police Department’s circumvention of the commission’s civilian authority in creating recent internal policies.

“We are getting painted with this brush of, ‘Because you don’t agree with me, you’re evil, you’re bad, you don’t want progress,’” Police Chief Bill Scott said. “This is ridiculous, in my opinion.”

Carter-Obsterstone, the author of the proposed resolution to rescind the orders, shot back, saying that the chief was circumventing the law.

“People have come up with a lot of euphemistic ways to say that we should not actually play our role of holding the department accountable,” said Carter-Oberstone. “But acting as a citizen oversight body to hold the department accountable is our core job. And in fact, if we do it the right way, it instills public confidence in the department.”

Scott, for his part, said it would be a “technicality” to construe the Police Commission’s “administrative” authority as law. At one point, a lawyer with the City Attorney’s Office stepped in and disputed that the bureau orders were “illegal,” as commissioners had asserted.

The resolution would have rescinded two so-called “bureau orders,” which guide the police department’s undercover officers and its use of social media for investigations. After the tied vote, Carter-Oberstone accepted a 30-day stay for the bureau orders while the department and commission work on a new policy.

Multiple police commissioners agreed in a recent meeting that by issuing the two bureau orders to its officers, SFPD’s leadership overstepped its power as defined in the city’s charter. Policy creation is a job for the civilian Police Commission, not police brass, according to the charter.

Yet those opposed to the proposal took issue not with the substance of the resolution, but rather its tone. Commissioners said that they should not be criticizing police leadership for making its own policies, and even apologized to the police chief.

“It doesn’t help to blame each other for hiding things and being engaged in illegally- issued issues,” said Debra Walker. She apologized to the police chief for the tenor of the resolution and thanked him for putting a policy on the books.

“I intend to vote ‘no,’ full stop, with the way that this is phrased,” added Jim Byrne, saying he could not “sit and defend” the police department’s bureau orders while insisting that he could not accept “inflammatory” language in the resolution, allowing the department’s unvetted policy to stand.

Walker suggested that the tone of the resolution could even lower police morale and contribute to the department’s difficulty with staffing.

Neither suggested substantive changes to the resolution and instead simply voted against it.

When the issue was first raised last month, at a presentation by the Department of Police Accountability, most commissioners agreed that the practice was inappropriate, especially as the commission was in the process of developing policies on the very same two subjects.

The resolution criticized the chief for his actions putting off an official, commission-led policy development process. At the time, he said he did not have the staff available to work with the commission on the policy.

The social media investigation bureau order in particular raised alarms for Jesus Gabriel Yáñez, who is leading an update to the department’s social media policy.

“In one reading, I identified numerous issues,” Yáñez said, pointing to lacking oversight and approvals for overtime and missing language about probable cause for social media investigations. He suggested that as written, the bureau order could allow for young people to be surveilled online with not enough checks in place.

Three commissioners – Byrne, Walker, and Larry Yee — voted against the resolution.