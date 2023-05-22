Man walking looking t his hand.
Invisible cell phone? Photo by Robert B Livingston

All of these photos were taken on Saturday, May 21 on Mission and Valencia Streets.

A woman searching through LPS.
LP search. Photo by Robert B Livingston
Dumpters decorated.
We love our city so much we decorated everything. Photo by Robert B Livingston
Three officers and a victim.
at 24th and Mission at 12 p.m. Photo by Robert B Livingston
A mural of love making on the side of a house.
Open air orgy. Photo by Robert B Livingston
Tent. next to a building.
Tent on Treat. Photo by Robert B Livingston
A woman on the sidewalk in front of a bookstore.
Outside Dog Eared book store at 20th and Valencia Streets. Photo by Robert B Livingston
  • An owl and a man.
    An owl and a man. Photo by Robert B Livingston
  • Auto sign, doomsday on wall, traffic iight.
    Are we doomed. Photo by Robert B Livingston
  • A woman sitting at a desk surrounded by botanicals.
    Botanical expertise. Photo by Robert B Livingston
  • a dog with its owner and a skateboard.
    George and Moongoggie. Photo by Robert B Livingston

