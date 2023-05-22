All of these photos were taken on Saturday, May 21 on Mission and Valencia Streets. LP search. Photo by Robert B Livingston We love our city so much we decorated everything. Photo by Robert B Livingston at 24th and Mission at 12 p.m. Photo by Robert B Livingston Open air orgy. Photo by Robert B Livingston Tent on Treat. Photo by Robert B Livingston Outside Dog Eared book store at 20th and Valencia Streets. Photo by Robert B Livingston An owl and a man. Photo by Robert B LivingstonAre we doomed. Photo by Robert B LivingstonBotanical expertise. Photo by Robert B LivingstonGeorge and Moongoggie. Photo by Robert B Livingston Latest news Quiz of the week: What kind of license has Bissap Baobab secured? by Will Jarrett May 21, 2023May 20, 2023 People We Meet: Pat in the Hat, or “Gabacho Loco” by Christina A. Macintosh May 21, 2023May 20, 2023 Police shoot, kill armed man following standoff by Joe Eskenazi May 19, 2023May 20, 2023 Read more Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. Follow Us