The Mission District has the most new parklet applications of any neighborhood in San Francisco, according to the city’s parklet permitting tracker.

Since July 2022, the Mission has had some 78 new parklet applications approved with another 29 still being processed. Those applications cover curbside parklets that take up on-street parking spaces and those that encompass both the sidewalk and the street.

Self-reported data submitted to the planning department suggests that 87 of these Mission applications were replacing pre-existing pandemic-era permits. That matches a trend across the city – roughly 78 percent of approved applications were for structures that reportedly already had a pandemic-era permit.

After the Mission, the Marina has the most new approvals, with 49 to date.

But the new permitting program comes with some growing pains: Bars and restaurants that enjoyed the relative Wild West spirit of the pandemic’s parklets, with few rules and no fees, now face the inevitable regulations that come with the city’s more permanent “shared spaces” program.

Parklets built during the pandemic were done at no cost to the business, aside from construction. But, like a lot of things in San Francisco, the future of parklets looks smaller and more expensive.

Starting in April, businesses seeking a parklet permit were met with a one-time fee ranging from $1,000-$3,000 and annual fees reaching up to $2,000, depending on the type of parklet — sidewalk, curbside, moveable or permanent.

In addition, the latest Shared Spaces Manual includes new fire regulations and disability accessibility requirements. Ramps must be added, space made for fire crews and, in a number of cases, roofs removed.

Many of these rules, said the Planning Department’s Anne Yalon, have always been in place. “The city really wanted people to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” said Yalon. “So there wasn’t a lot of enforcement of shared spaces.”

Now restaurants and shops have until May 30 to bring their parklets up to code. Otherwise, they must come down or face fines that will be added to next year’s taxes.

The Mission has had more parklets approved than any other neighborhood. Fully approved Partially approved Requires applicant input Requires city input Mission Marina Hayes Valley Chinatown North Beach Castro/Upper Market Russian Hill Pacific Heights Sunset/Parkside Outer Richmond Potrero Hill Haight Ashbury Inner Richmond Bernal Heights West of Twin Peaks Noe Valley Nob Hill Inner Sunset Financial District Western Addition South of Market Tenderloin Bayview Hunters Point Presidio Heights Japantown Mission Bay Lone Mountain/USF Outer Mission Glen Park Excelsior 0 10 40 50 60 70 100 110 20 30 80 90 Parklet permits

Chart by Will Jarrett. Data from Shared Spaces.

According to Oscar Hernandez-Gomez from the Planning Department, there isn’t a clear way to gauge how many parklets there were before the new permit system rolled out. Even now, he said, some owners of existing parklets have yet to apply for a permit, and some exist but have been “abandoned.” Still others applied but went on to take theirs down, deeming the process not worth it.

For some, not worth the cost

Many businesses have expressed appreciation for the permit program’s leniency and communication. But construction costs, red tape and permit fees are discouraging for some owners.

“It’s hard enough maintaining stuff in the Mission,” said Nat Cutler, owner of The Monk’s Kettle bar on 16th Street. “When the city changed all the regulations, it would’ve required us basically rebuilding the parklet.

“At least to do it properly, so we wouldn’t have to do it again in a year — it was going to cost us $20,000-30,000.” So, this week, down comes the parklet.

Those at the nearby Delirium Bar echoed the sentiment — it just wasn’t worth the cost. “People were having sex in [the parklet],” chuckled Jeffery, a bartender. “And bringing their own drinks — basically setting up another bar out there.” So, owners last week decided to take the whole thing down.

Many businesses are happy to keep their shared space. Victor Escobedo, owner of Papalote and its locally famous salsa, said he “invested several thousand dollars” in his parklet.

“I wanted it to be permanent. [City personnel] were really good about having little seminars online and in person — they were super transparent.”

Limon’s parklet came down at the end of April.

Curbside parklets are popular enough that the $3,000 permit fee initially set to go in effect on April 1 was challenged by District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who proposed waiving all one-time permit fees for every applicant and reducing annual fees for those earning below a certain threshold. The proposal will be up for approval with the Board of Supervisors’ Budget and Finance Committee in June.

Bill Barnes, Safai’s chief of staff, said the new permit costs discourage small businesses from keeping parklets up, and that the loss of parklets could take a toll on service workers.

“These city fees are a killer,” said Barnes. And times haven’t been easy for businesses in Safai’s southern District 11. “There’s been challenges with filling storefronts in Oceanview and Outer Mission specifically,” he said. “This is the cost to get people in the door.”

Complaints shutter some shared spaces

While some shared spaces are down temporarily to be rebuilt per the new guidelines, others are gone for good.

At Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack on Mission near 29th, owner Emmy Kaplan was glad to take down her covered shared space last year, anticipating the complex and costly timeline of new regulations.

“If someone doesn’t like you or your particular parklet, they can call and complain and you’ll be cited,” Kaplan said. Staff and building residents are happy to have the two parking spaces back.”

The Shared Spaces map allows you to toggle through complaints, often filed by neighbors, against parklets around the city. There are currently 62 open complaints against establishments in the Mission. Many, like the parklets at Mixcoatl and Adobe books, list graffiti and “blight” as grounds for protest.

Steve Spingola, co-owner of the nearly century-old Phone Booth bar at 25th and South Van Ness with his partner, Jared Wendt, is all too familiar with such complaints. His parklet has been scaled down to seats on the sidewalk with slim, extendable tables, brought out only during business hours.

Phone Booth Bar has makeshift tables for outdoor drinking.

Spingola said they are considering removing the tables altogether.

“Our neighbors love us — but we got a new tenant upstairs, who moved to the city during the pandemic.” He said the multiple calls tenants made to police complaining about noise and other violations meant the citations started adding up.

Wildhawk Bar at 19th and Valencia downsized their parklet from two parking spaces to one — and that one got about eight feet shorter, according to Robin Parsons, a woodworker whose specialty is building and taking down parklets.

Across the street, say goodbye to Media Noche’s corner parklet. Manager Alicia Garcia said that when they saw the new rules, someone came out to see about downsizing their too-big structure. Turns out — they had to remove it altogether.

“There’s a PG&E drain,” said Garcia, pointing to a storm drain at the corner. “So we aren’t allowed to have one anymore.”

New rules and regulations

Fly Bar, at Divisadero and Fulton, was the second shared space Parsons built. They’re in for some changes once they’re through with applications, said Parsons. He’s retrofitted a few parklets, and it can be grueling — “a lot of people are involved. The city is making it very difficult for businesses to take their spaces.”

Parsons said places like the narrow streets of North Beach will look a lot different as structures start to come down or be rebuilt. “If your business has less than 10 feet of sidewalk between it and the parklet, it can’t have a roof,” said Parsons.

A busy parklet in North Beach.

He noted that this rule is intended to provide a path for fire ladders, but presents challenges with the rainy weather we tend to have in the Bay.

Malek Florece, manager at Mona Lisa Restaurant on North Beach’s main drag, Columbus Avenue, said that his restaurant has been “fighting with the city to get our permit. We really have no idea if we will get one or not.”

“Neighbors want the parklets gone; they miss their parking. So they’re coming down. We were hit hard with covid, and the parklet allowed us to double our volume. But we might lose that.”

Further west in the Castro, where afternoons bring gusty winds down from Twin Peaks, new controls around outdoor heaters mean a chillier dining experience.

One popular Mediterranean restaurant was forced to get rid of their outdoor heaters because of the parklet’s roof. New rules require five feet of clearance from flammable materials around a heater, as well an SFFD Operational Permit for storage and use of liquid propane gas.

They had to choose: keep warm, or keep dry. A worker at the Castro restaurant said it was easier to just get rid of outdoor heaters.

“People have come to prefer outdoors,” said the worker, who asked to remain anonymous. “We serve a lot of older queer folks and many choose caution; those with pre-existing conditions especially.”

But still, they are keeping the parklet. And, said the worker, the coming months look promising: A new program called Summer of Fun, a project of Noise Pop, Manny Yekutiel and philanthropist Daniel Lurie, is booking local musicians to play in shared spaces around the city, with a stipend for the performers.

The Page’s parklet under construction.

Just under a mile north, on Divisadero Street, is another dense corridor of shared spaces. At The Page, a popular bar on Page and Divisadero, owner Bob Wait said his shared space“is getting smaller by about 114 square feet.

It’ll cost about $30,000 to comply with regulations, and Wait hopes to break even in a couple years.

The bar has faced some opposition to local music happy hours in the shared space. “Regardless of how many neighbors may be on the record,” said Wait, “one anonymous objector may trigger a series of reviews and hearings.”

At Transfer Market, a corner store just up Divisadero, proprietor Rami Jaser said he was eager to see shared spaces come down. “You can’t take out parking for restaurants that don’t do anything for the neighborhood,” he said.

Jaser commutes from Daly City, and is unhappy with how much harder it’s become to find parking. With family an hour south of his home, Jaser said, he needs a car.

“I used to have a driving job in the city for a living. I feel bad for all these trucks that have to go to the stores.” Ultimately? “Parklets suck,” said Jaser.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Wait at The Page. “I think a lot of San Franciscans like the idea of the city having a more vibrant outdoor music and drinks scene. So, businesses and various agencies alike are still trying to work it out, trying to figure out what kind of city we want to be.”

Take a look at which spots in the Mission have secured permits so far, according to data from the Shared Spaces team:

Map by Will Jarrrett. Basemap from Mapbox.