In the second of Mission Local Managing Editor Joe Eskenazi’s monthly talks at Manny’s, Eskenazi sits down with Honey Mahogany, chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, and Geoffrea Morris, attorney and activist, to discuss what led to Banko Brown’s April 27 killing by a Walgreens security guard and how San Francisco reacted.

The shooting of 24-year-old Brown brought the city’s issues to the surface: a Black trans man struggling to access food and shelter, a guard who had two weeks earlier been told to physically confront shoplifters following a “rampant street crime” narrative (and who, himself, struggled with homelessness and abuse) and a DA under intense pressure to bring charges against the guard amid claims she is friendly to law enforcement.

This case, says Eskenazi, represents the “real SF dystopia.”

In brief: Two marginalized Black men were pitted against one another, with one killing the other, in a conflict sparked by $14.64 worth of goods from a billion-dollar corporation.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Young Women’s Freedom Center, where Brown was a housing advocate.

