More snaps No camping? Burro perdido encontrado No Flight A shadow of myself Mixed bag Castro color Signs language It’s that way! Fine details Child’s play Something’s missing Mission postcard Spring Duke at Four Barrel 4/20 at Delirium New day rising. Make it count Cherry blossoms St. Bunny Out of fashion This bird has flown Demolition of the Phoenix See more snaps Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. Follow Us Walter Mackins info.snapswalter@missionlocal.com I am a native San Franciscan. Since becoming a photographer I’ve found The City always ready for her close-up, blemishes and all. I love doing shots here— can’t let tourists have all the fun. More by Walter Mackins