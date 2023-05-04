At 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, multiple witnesses saw a driver speed east down 22nd Street between York and Hampshire Streets before crashing into two cars and felling a tree. The driver abandoned the still-smoking gray Honda sedan and fled west on foot, witnesses said.

No serious injuries appeared to have occurred, witnesses said.

Minutes after 11:00 p.m., neighbors heard the sound of a car engine being revved up, followed by a loud crash.

“I heard it from the back of my house,” one woman said.

It appeared that the Honda had rear-ended an occupied car pulling out from the south side of 22nd Street. The impact dented the car and sent it crashing into a Kettle Brand Potato Chips van parked on the opposite side of the street.

The woman inside the car was visibly shaken by the incident. Passersby offered to call the paramedics for the woman, who seemed to prefer to speak Spanish. Shards of shattered glass lay on the floor.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda continued to speed down 22nd Street and sideswiped another car parked on the south side. Ultimately, the driver appeared to lose control, hitting and felling a tree on the southern sidewalk, according to multiple neighbors who exited their homes during the commotion.

The driver, a tall man, calmly exited the still-smoking Honda and fled west toward Bryant Street, neighbors told police at the scene.

“He was limping,” one neighbor said.

Police officers arrived soon after and blocked off a section of 22nd Street. Dozens of neighbors came outside to observe the incident, including the only two staff working at Mr. Pizza Man.

Police officers searched the trunk of the abandoned car, finding a plastic blue Bud Light bucket among several items. “He must be a cool guy,” one police officer said sarcastically to the other.

Mission Local reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more details.

This story is breaking and will be updated if necessary.