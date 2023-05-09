The Ancona family was the last to leave Russell City, an unincorporated town outside of Hayward annexed to the city in 1968, after its 1,400 majority Black and Latinx residents were forced to leave the year earlier. But Lita Ancona didn’t plan to let the city’s bulldozers tear down her home. So, before she left, she burned it to the ground.

On Saturday — the same day that a California reparations task force voted to approve millions in potential payments to Black Californians — a documentary about the 1963 forced relocation, “The Apology,” got a community showing in Hayward, drawing an audience of several hundred, including former residents and their descendants seeing the film for the first time.

“Our history will be told,” said Zenobia Kimble, a former resident whose family was relocated when she was 14. “It was like we never existed. This shows that my parents existed and that they mattered.”

The documentary is the sixth feature-length documentary by Mimi Chakarova, who is also Mission Local’s pro bono multimedia advisor and a board member. It started as a short doc for a series she produces, but grew as she began to meet more residents and research displacement in the 1960s.

The film explores the forced displacement in Russell City and comes at a time when California is advancing statewide reparations: The state panel approved possible payments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars for Black Californians, depending on the specific discrimination they faced.

Hayward has been in the process of determining appropriate restitution and restorative justice for former Russell City residents and their descendants, which began with a formal apology to former residents in 2021. In March, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved the formation of a commission to explore reparations.

After the screening, former residents of Russell City processed resurfaced memories, new information from archival footage and transcripts, and hopes for restitution.

Sam Nava, a former resident, felt grateful to be in the company of others from Russell City and their descendants. He said that there are just 12 former residents still alive, all of whom are in their eighties.

“Everytime one passes, it grieves us, because they’re not benefitting from this, they didn’t get to see this,” he said.

“I feel heartache, good memories, a lot of wishes, a lot of hope,” said Andy Serna, another former resident. “It’s very emotional for me. But I’m happy.”

“I think in a way it was healing,” said Kimble. “And I have to process it now.”

Several Russell City residents had previously testified before the California reparations task force, including Gloria Moore, whose family was given $2,200 for their home before it was bulldozed.

“I hope that as a result of this film, that we’ll see some kind of justice for pain and suffering,” she said.

Residents in attendance not only faced old memories, but also new facts.

“I had not seen the interview with Harold David,” said Moore, referring to the supervisor in charge of relocation, who showed no remorse in his interview for the film and said that Russell City “wasn’t a city, it was a dump.”

“I was fascinated by his state of mind and how he viewed the residents of Russell City and felt that he was doing the right thing by taking the land,” Moore added.

Serna was surprised by the transcripts of public hearings held by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, in which one described the city as “conducive to ill health and juvenile delinquency.”

“That’s heavy, that’s heavy,” he said. “I didn’t know about the transcript.”

And former residents were well aware that injustices of this kind are not just a specter of the past.

“It wasn’t just Russell City,” said Serna. “There are many other cities that are experiencing this as we speak. Go to Oakland. There are certain areas that are just the same, just a different time.”

Monique Berlanga, the granddaughter of Sam Nava and a tenant rights lawyer in Oakland, said she saw similarities in the language used by the Alameda County supervisors in the film and what she hears from present day supervisors when defending residents of unincorporated areas.

“Seeing this makes me want to pull the transcripts from the last six months of meetings, where we’ve been saying these exact same things,” Berlanga said. “I come out energized to get back into this fight with more hope.”

The documentary will not be released until after it premieres at a film festival, in 2024.

Disclosure: Mission Local’s executive editor, Lydia Chávez, is a producer of The Apology.