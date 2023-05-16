Screenshot from the Walgreens security footage.
Screenshot from the security footage showing Walgreens guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony grappling with Banko Brown.

On Monday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released footage from a Walgreens security camera showing guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony shooting Banko Brown.

The video, from a ceiling-mounted surveillance camera, does not include audio but otherwise shows events clearly. We have annotated the one-minute-long section of the video when Anthony and Brown first clashed until shortly after Anthony shot Brown, slowing down and annotating different developments in their altercation.

Jenkins on Monday decided not to press charges against Anthony. You can read the district attorney’s 25-page report outlining her decision-making here, and watch the nearly seven-minute long unedited surveillance footage here.

