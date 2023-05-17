“Dystopia” doesn’t auto-fill when you Google “San Francisco,” but give it time. It’s only Wednesday.

Platoons of international journalists did not swoop in to cover the April 27 shooting of Banko Brown at a downtown Walgreens, as they had for the April 4 killing of Bob Lee — which was not, in the end, a story of dystopian San Francisco street conditions but a rather Floridian tale, complete with high-rise condos, convertibles, plastic surgery, clandestine sex and high-end drug-use by the ultra-wealthy.

The notion of an unarmed homeless man being shot by a downtown Walgreens security guard in the aftermath of an alleged shoplifting attempt gone bad has remained largely a municipal obsession.

We’ll have to savor this bit of fetid dystopia for ourselves. Because this, truly, was dystopian.

When homicide investigators informed Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony at the tail end of his lengthy interview that Brown — the man he’d shot — was dead, the 33-year-old Walgreens security guard grew apoplectic.

“I can’t believe [he] died! I can’t believe that! I never wanted to end no fucking life at all! I’m sorry,” he wailed through tears. “I just threw my whole fucking life away, man. I did not know. I swear. I was trying to protect myself.”

Anthony, in short order, breaks down:

Oh man! Why?! (Wailing). (Crying harder) I just wanna… why my whole fucking life has been shitty, man! I’m trying to do the best I can I swear to God, man. (sobbing) I went from homeless to fucking finding a nice woman that I wanted to marry. That didn’t work out. (sighs) I’ve been homeless so many fucking…so long as a child…and now… I’m getting fucked! Oh God, help me please!

And that’s what makes this all so sickeningly dystopian: This was two marginalized Black men pitted against one another — with one killing the other — in a confrontation sparked by $14.64 worth of snacks from Walgreens. This lethal battle was waged in the name of protecting the assets of a corporation that, cynically, used San Francisco’s dystopian reputation as a pretense to carry out long-planned cost-cutting store closures.

You may recall the viral video of a bicycle-borne shoplifter, which helped to pedal the successful recall of DA Chesa Boudin. You likely watched that video and read stories about rampant retail theft — which Walgreens’ CFO now quips the company “cried too much” about.

You saw many articles about bad behavior in Walgreens. You probably didn’t see any articles about bad behavior by Walgreens, which recently settled a lawsuit with thousands of its shortchanged California employees, and agreed to pay out millions.

To add an apocalyptic cherry to the dystopian sundae, the city last year successfully sued Walgreens for its part in fueling the opioid epidemic leading to bodies stacking up outside the store where Anthony and Brown clashed — and, certainly, desperate people shambling about within it.

A memorial for Banko Brown erected on Market Street. Photo by Robert B. Livingston

Astoundingly, this gets even bleaker. In his interview with San Francisco detectives, Anthony notes that he was carrying two handguns and seven magazines — enough for a drugstore siege — but no pepper spray, cuffs or baton.

Anthony’s employer, Kingdom Group Protective Services, he told police, didn’t provide him any equipment more than a t-shirt (he told investigators that he was permitted to carry a Taser, but would’ve had to “invest” in his own). Kingdom put him into contact with the public in a shoplifting-heavy venue as a “robbery suppression officer” either not knowing or not caring — or both — that he had guns and ammo but no less-lethal weapons. And not only was Anthony sent out to do “robbery suppression,” he and his fellow guards were, just prior to the shooting, instructed to physically stop shoplifters — in Anthony’s words, a shift to “a hands-on policy.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declined to file charges in this killing. But the combustible situation created by Anthony’s employers leading up to his killing of Brown will certainly be of great interest to civil rights attorney John Burris, who is working for Brown’s family.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaking at Sen. Scott Wiener’s pumpkin carving event, October 2022. Photo from Shutterstock.

In an interview with the police, Anthony recounted a series of unfortunate events: His pepper spray was confiscated three years ago by authorities who cops who he was impersonating a security guard and he never restocked it (pepper spray retails for less than $20); a gun was confiscated by cops who mistook his guard uniform for a Halloween costume; he failed to bring his baton to work on April 27 because his car had recently been stolen; he had a marriage he describes as both a separation and a divorce.

One of his brothers was shot by Oakland cops (he says Burris handled the case) and another was ambushed and shot seven times. There was a lot going on. And then this.

But help would come for Anthony, though not from God. Not unless DA Jenkins is channeling the almighty. But more on that in a moment.

No help would come for Brown. He, too, would’ve had every right to complain about life. A Black trans man, he struggled mightily with poverty and homelessness; he purportedly bedded down on trains and slept out on the street, unable to ascend the wall of city bureaucracy required to obtain city housing.

It warrants taking another moment to dwell on all this — and reflect upon who was pitted against whom in a lethal confrontation over 15 bucks worth of a cynical, multi-billion-dollar corporation’s assets.

Screenshot from the security footage showing Walgreens guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony grappling with Banko Brown.

And while Anthony’s recorded interview with homicide investigators is painful to watch and read, it doesn’t alter the fact that he pulled the trigger and killed an unarmed man who was backpedaling out of the store and onto Market Street. And there are problems with Anthony’s claims. He says he never punched Brown, when video reveals he clearly did. He said Brown advanced on him when it’s he who is advancing on Brown.

The crucial element in Jenkins’ dismissal of this case was Anthony’s claim that Brown repeatedly threatened to stab him, putting Anthony in a situation where he was in “mortal fear” and acted out of “self-defense.”

Nobody else on-scene was able to corroborate this allegation — though they did hear Brown yelling other, less directed things (“let me go, I’ll fight you one-on-one”). Only Anthony, the man whose entire life would be thrown away if he didn’t have a justification for shooting an unarmed man, heard and reported these threats.

So that’s confusing. As Brown’s stepmother asked, why would Anthony let Banko Brown off the ground if he legitimately felt in fear of his life and worried he’d be stabbed? And why, having done that — and armed with two pistols and seven magazines — wouldn’t he walk a good, long distance from Brown instead of hovering within arm’s reach?

After releasing Brown, Anthony moves closer and closer to Brown up to the moment he plants himself to fire his single, lethal shot.

My statement on the decision not to charge the shooter in the death of Banko Brown & the need to support trans youth: pic.twitter.com/3zuIJs7b1s — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 16, 2023

Jenkins on May 1 announced that the evidence in this case “clearly” showed self-defense — pulling the rug out from under Brown’s family, with whom she’d met that very day, and hampering any future prosecution by her office (or any other). She formally declined to file charges on May 15.

And while hurling Anthony into prison to rot for years on end is probably not the most enlightened conclusion, neither is concluding nothing was awry here — and perpetuating the status quo of loosely regulated, put-upon armed guards being placed in ever more combustible situations to preserve corporate assets.

But that’s the state of affairs in San Francisco. And that’s dystopian.