A Black woman riding a motor scooter on 18th Street near Valencia was shoved to the ground by San Francisco police officers, according to witnesses. She was kept handcuffed on the ground for 20 minutes while complaining of pain, they said.

Video taken by this reporter shows the woman complaining of “burning” pain throughout the 20-minute ordeal—presumably the result of a hard shove given to her by police officers, which witnesses said caused her to hit a pole, crash her motor scooter, and fall to the ground.

“My arms are burning,” she cries, as she is held down and handcuffed by two officers. “This is burning, ma’am. Ma’am, this is burning my wrist.”

“They pushed her really hard against this pole—emphasis on the ‘really hard,'” said 33-year-old Julian Delgado, a local resident who saw the encounter and filmed the aftermath.

Video taken at the scene shows the woman crying out in pain while kept on the ground, while light rain falls. The video begins vertically and switches to horizontal view after some 30 seconds. Video by Joe Rivano Barros

The woman, whose name could not be immediately confirmed, was riding a red Yamaha scooter down 18th Street between Valencia and Guerrero Streets, allegedly evading the police. She rode westbound on 18th Street from Valencia before pulling into Lapidge Street, turning around, and returning eastbound on 18th Street.

It’s at this point that police officers intercepted her: A squad car pulled over on the side of the road and an officer ran toward her, pushing her against the pole and causing her to crash the scooter into the back of a parked pick-up truck, according to witnesses.

Dearborn St South of Market The woman was detained after turning into Lapidge St. and then traveling eastbound on 18th St. on her scooter 18th St Lexington St Mission Valencia St Lapidge St Linda St Bernal Heights

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

“They were following her, they told her to stop,” said Menardo Barragan, the owner of one of the buildings nearby who was sitting inside his green Ford Ranger when the scooter crashed behind him. Delgado also said that police had told her to stop through loudspeakers in their squad cars. This reporter also heard one such order given some 15 seconds before the woman was on the ground.

The woman, however, told police that she was not attempting to evade them and that she was simply trying to pull over.

“I was trying to pull over on the sidewalk,” she cries while handcuffed. “I was trying to pull over on the sidewalk, not run from you guys.”

She remained handcuffed on the ground for over 20 minutes as police waited for an ambulance. She cried the entire time, complaining of burning pain in her arms and legs.

The woman had committed an as-yet-unknown traffic violation just before the encounter, according to a police sergeant on site, and was told to pull over several times by the police. This reporter overheard an officer saying they had first tried to pull her over at 19th and Guerrero Streets and thought they had lost her, before sighting her again on 18th Street.

Eventually, more than a dozen officers from at least six squad cars joined the scene. While the woman complained of pain, officers told her to wait for an ambulance to arrive—which took 20 minutes. Her handcuffs were eventually removed and replaced by white straps as she was placed on a plastic gurney and shepherded to San Francisco General Hospital, per the sergeant on-site.

Our calls to the department’s public information office for more information have not yet been returned.