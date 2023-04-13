This week

One-woman queer comedy noir at The Rhinoceros

Comedian Tina D’Elia, whose “Overlooked Latinas” ran at the Brava in 2019, is back with another one-woman show. “The Rita Hayworth of this Generation” is about a queer Latina whose love of Rita Hayworth and desire for movie stardom leads her to Las Vegas.

Tickets are $25 for most, and $12.50 for students and seniors, for purchase here.

There will be performances from Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 17, and again Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23. Shows start at 8 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sundays, at 4229 18th St.

Friday

Art Explosion spring open studios

Art Explosion provides affordable studio spaces to San Francisco artists, which are opened to the public each year. The open studios will be held Friday through Sunday, and will include the studios and work of over 100 artists, including painters, sculptors, photographers, fashion designers, and jewelers.

The opening reception will be Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. The studios will be open 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The studios are in two locations: 2425 17th St. and 744 Alabama St. Admission is free.

Weekend

Weekend one of ‘Dancing in Revolt(ing) Times’

The D.I.R.T. Festival is a biannual social political dance festival. This year’s edition is “Citizen SUPREME,” a response to recent supreme court decisions around reproductive rights, gun control, and the environment.

Tickets are $22 in advance, $27 at the door, and $58 for a pass for all three weekends. This weekend’s performances will be Saturday, April 15, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, at 7 p.m. The performances will be at 3316 24th St.

City and County of San Francisco career fair

Interested in a career with the city? This fair will present opportunities to talk with city departments about job opportunities, including jobs in health care, public safety, technology, construction, human services, and transportation. Job seekers can talk to city representatives and receive help setting up an applicant profile and navigating the application process.

The fair will be held this Saturday at the Civic Center Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. RSVP here.

Teen dance performance

The ODC’s teen dance company, made up of eight dancers aged 14 through 18, will have its annual show Saturday and Sunday. The show will include five works on topics including crowd mentality, human connection during the pandemic, and cheering the simple pleasures of life.

Tickets are on a sliding scale, starting at $15, for purchase here. The performances are at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 & 7 p.m. on Sunday at 351 Shotwell St.

City College open house and resource fair

This Saturday open house will cover all things San Francisco City College: meeting staff, exploring degrees, thinking through transfer options, and learning about support programs and career services. There will be music, prizes, food, campus tours, and free parking.

The open house is free and will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 50 Frida Kahlo Way, Room #140. RSVP here.

Next week

Evento de open house Mission Center

A City College open house in Spanish will be held on Tuesday, April 18, in room 109 of the CCSF Mission campus, 1125 Valencia St., from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

‘Indómitas’ live podcast at Brava

“Indómitas” is a live monthly podcast series, conducted in Spanish, which features women artists and activists. This month’s guest is Claudia Arroyo, a founder and director of a co-op promoting Latina empowerment through leadership development, entrepreneurship, and cooperative business ownership.

The event is free and will take place Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at 2773 24th St.

‘Who’s Your Mami Comedy’ at Brava, 4/20 edition

“Who’s Your Mami Comedy” is Brava’s monthly show featuring culturally diverse and subversive comedians. This month’s show will celebrate 4/20.

Tickets are $15, for purchase here. The show is next Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at 2723 24th St.

Construction On Ramp job training program

The Construction On Ramp program provides free job-readiness training for San Francisco residents aged 17 to 24, giving the knowledge to succeed in the construction industry. The next cycle is running from April 17 to 22, with four virtual sessions, one site tour, and one in-person outdoor session.

There will be an orientation session Friday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m. at 3080 16th St. The program will take place next week. Register here.

Ongoing

Liz Lerman and Brett Cook at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

Visual artist Brett Cook and choreographer Liz Lerman show, Reflection & Action, combines video, dance, installation, and painting to consider the role of an artist in the public sphere. Lerman just won a prestigious 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship for her work.

The show is free and at 701 Mission St. More information can be found here.

Free prom dresses from The Princess Project

The Princess Project provides free prom dresses and accessories to high schoolers who cannot otherwise afford them. The group will be hosting giveaways every Saturday and Sunday, through May 28.

The giveaways this weekend will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 455 Market St. Proof of high school enrollment is required. RSVP here.

Join the San Francisco Youth Commission

The Youth Commission is a group of 17 young people, ages 12 to 23, that advises the Board of Supervisors and the mayor on policies and laws related to young people. The application is open for the next year-long term and will be open until May 31.

The commission will be hosting a virtual info session next Wednesday, April 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP here.