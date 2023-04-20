This week

National Cold Brew Day

Time: 10 a.m. on April 20

Location: Ritual Coffee

Come and celebrate the National Cold Brew Day at Ritual Coffee! In five Bay Area locations, including 1026 Valencia Street, you can try samples of our new delicious canned coffees and take home some cool swag from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take advantage of a sweet “4 for $20” special through this Sunday.

Also, only at the Valencia location, you can meet legendary drag queen Juanita MORE! from 11 a.m. to noon. Enjoy the party with coffee!

Let’s talk about weather

Time: 6 p.m. on April 20

Location: Manny’s

Why did we experience so many intense storms? Join the Chronicle’s newsroom meteorologist Gerry Díaz, ABC7’s meteorologist Drew Tuma and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory climatologist Alan Rhoades for a fun-filled night of weather and climate conversation, hosted by Chronicle weather editor Hannah Hagemann at Manny’s. Tickets can be purchased here.

Thursday & Friday: Audiovisual shows at Gray Area

Time: 7 p.m. on April 20 & 21

Location: 2665 Mission St

An audiovisual collaboration with two artists, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer and Eli Keszler, will be shown on April 20 and 21 at Gray Area. The evening will open with an artist talk from Lozano-Hemmer and followed by “Sync,” a feast of audio and visual elements. Keszler will activate Lozano-Hemmer’s immersive installation “Pulse Topology” with his distinctive drumming style, creating “a morphing geography of light.”

Join this special performance and learn more here.

Saturday

The Making of “The Apology”

Time: 11 a.m. on April 22

Location: Virtual

Mimi Chakarova, our extraordinary pro bono multimedia advisor, has produced a new film, The Apology, about Russell City, an unincorporated area wedged between Hayward and Oakland, where 1,400 Black and Latino residents once lived — until they were pushed out in 1963 to make way for an industrial park.

On Saturday, April 22, Chakarova will be in conversation with producer Aisha Knowles, who grew up in Russell City and now works at the Fremont Fire Department. The conversation will take place at 11 a.m. If you’re interested in attending, please register here.

Emergency Preparedness Community Fair

Time: 11 a.m. on April 22

Location: Public Library Main Branch, 100 Larkin St.

Hosted by The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, this “Get Ready, Stay Ready” event will feature free giveaways, including emergency go-bags, and an earthquake simulator. Free lunch will be provided, while you can speak with agency representatives about strategies and resources, see public safety vehicles, and attend workshops about disaster preparedness.

Sunday

Artist talk and closing reception

Time: 3 p.m. on April 23

Location: 3036 24th St.

Don’t miss this last chance to see the Hechizos group art show curated by Leticia Hernández-Linares at Medicine for Nightmares bookstores. There will be a group artist talk about their work and collaboration in the closing reception.

Fundraiser Party

Time: 5:30 p.m., on April 23

Location: 2243 Mission St.

Bissap Baobab is a sponsor for a Carnival contingent this year. A grassroots collection of SF educators and artists have created the new Beautiful Beginnings Art Collective and the theme for their inaugural Carnaval Contingent is “Sea of Jubilee.” There will be dancers, drummers, capoeiristas, stilt-walkers, adults and young people who will be celebrating folk traditions from all over the African Diaspora, while honoring our cultural teachers.

There will be a fundraiser party on Sunday at Bissap Baobab. See the flyer for more details.

Next week

Monday: CMC’s Spring Gala

Time: 5 p.m. (reception ) & 8 p.m. (concert)

Location: The Palace Hotel

It’s the final countdown for the dazzling “In Full Bloom” spring gala on Monday, April 24! Ticket deadline has passed but you can still participate in the afterparty (see information below). For ticket holders, mark the date and enjoy music from Tiffany Austin, Sasha Cooke, and CMC faculty and students.

Monday: CMC’s Spring Gala Afterparty

Time: 9:30 p.m., April 24

Location: The Palace Hotel

Enjoy a hosted bar, dessert buffet, and delicious bar bites. Dance the night away! Community Music Center’s Spring Gala Afterparty will take place next Monday night. The ticket is $100, but you can use the code CMCFRIENDS to get 25 percent off. You can enjoy the live music from The Curtis Family C-notes and get a chance to win a $3,000 Las Vegas Getaway raffle.

Tuesday: How the media covers crime

Time: 6 p.m., April 25

Location: Manny’s

Joe Eskenazi, our managing editor, first reported on the arrest of the alleged killer of Bob Lee last week. The discussion over this incident clearly went beyond just Lee’s death. On Tuesday, Eskenazi will lead a conversation with editors from the San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Standard regarding this case and how the media covers crime. You can get tickets here.

Tuesday: Alicia Garza’s lecture

Time: 5:30 p.m., April 25

Location: Room 109, City College Mission Campus

City College welcomes Alicia Garza, the principal of Black Futures Lab., the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and the author of “The Purpose of Power” as a guest speaker next Tuesday. Join the event led by the African-American Studies Department of the City College. The campus is wheelchair accessible. And you can also register for livestream access here.

Ongoing

SFUSD Citywide Youth Arts Festival

Time: until April 24

Location: Mission Cultural Center and more

It’s the last weekend to see the visual art exhibition of SFUSD Youth Arts Festival. There are six zones throughout the city with multiple museums and galleries where you can find young adults’ amazing artworks. Mission Cultural Center at 2868 Mission St. is one of the hosts. Check out other locations here.

Spring Gala Online Auction

Time: Until April 25

Want to support the Community Music Center’s mission of providing music for everyone? Bid on items in the Spring Gala online auction! This year’s auction is chock-full of wonders, with opening bids as low as $25 and up to $4,000 for luxury getaways.

Check out the incredible selection of travel opportunities at home and abroad, one-of-a-kind experiences, great selection of restaurants and wine, and special gifts. The bidding closes April 25 at 8 p.m.

Free prom dresses

Time: Until May 28

The Princess Project provides free prom dresses and accessories to high schoolers who cannot otherwise afford them. The group will be hosting giveaways every Saturday and Sunday at 455 Market St.

Bring your high school enrollment certificate and visit the store 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday RSVP here.

Liz Lerman and Brett Cook: Reflection & Action

Time: Until June 11

The show from visual artist Brett Cook and choreographer Liz Lerman, “Reflection & Action,” combines video, dance, installation, and painting to consider the role of an artist in the public sphere. It’s a culmination of Cook and Lerman’s three-year residency as senior fellows at Yerba Buena Arts Center.

The show is free at 701 Mission St., with a guided tour of the exhibition every Saturday at 2 p.m. More info can be found here.