The clock on the wall of the Crocker Amazon Clubhouse was nearing 6:10 p.m. The Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board’s third meeting to receive community input on qualifications for a new leader had been scheduled to begin at six, and the five present board members discussed whether to wait on the two missing members or to begin the meeting.

What they didn’t mention?

That they were missing the community as well. Only one of the fold-out chairs in the clubhouse was occupied — by board member Ovava Afuhaamango’s cousin.

Board members William Palmer II and Xochitl Carrion never arrived, and just one additional participant did, marking another failure of the board to draw crowds, let alone anyone at all, to their meetings.

This is the third such meeting to draw bedrock-levels of attendance: The first two had just a single participant each, with board members resorting to in-depth conversations with their lone attendee. At the first, an opera house’s worth of chairs sat empty; at the second meeting, board members wisely put out just eight chairs.

This time, that number had climbed slightly, to 12.

The five present board members — Julie Soo, Ovava Afuhaamango, Jayson Wechter, Michael Nguyen, and Dion-Jay Brookter — managed to drag the meeting out for over an hour. With little audience participation, the members demonstrated that a meeting of sorts can still be had in an empty community center.

The call for public comment came early in the meeting, and was answered by the winds and cries of children playing in a nearby playground.

Rosario Cervantes, the second and final participant to arrive, identified herself as a member of District 11’s Democratic Club. She took one of the three-page handouts with the job description of the yet-to-be hired leader of the department, who will investigate allegations of poor conditions or treatment in San Francisco’s jails.

“This is just new,” she said, to break the silence. She added that she would have to read more about the role before having anything to contribute. By the end of the meeting, she suggested that the board look for someone with a background in restorative justice.

Afuhaamango’s cousin suggested routine psych evaluations for the hiree.

Board member Jayson Wechter read out the inspector general’s responsibilities from his binder, which will also include investigating complaints, as well as analyzing trends of deputy misconduct.

The board then took off, discussing topics ranging from the genesis of the board by voter referendum in 2021, the Sheriff’s Office’s outdated technology, and the two types of oversight boards: auditing versus investigative – a distinction which went unexplained.

At around 7:10 p.m., board member Brookter called on the others to not get “too bogged down.”

“I want to bring us back down,” he said.

“It’s been great spending so much time in the community,” Brookter said, as the near-empty meeting came to a close. “But there’s so much that we still need to hear.”

Afuhaamango pleaded for the group to spread the word.

“It’s a matter of getting the word out,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know we exist, or what we do, or how to contact us.” She added that she had asked her large family to come, but that none of them had been interested aside from her cousin.

Board member Julie Soo said that the opening, posted earlier this month, already has a double-digit number of submitted applications. The board will be holding two more meetings: Later in the month in the Mission, then the final will be in the Richmond in mid-May.

The next sheriff’s oversight meeting will be held on Friday, April 21, at the Mission Arts Center, from 6-8 p.m. The board can also be reached for comment at SDOB@sfgov.org.