The keys that San Francisco mail carriers use to access residential mailboxes and deliver items to about half of San Francisco’s addresses are fundamentally insecure, according to post office officials.

A single universal key unlocks several kinds of locks on a mail route, including clusters of mailboxes, streetside collection boxes, and even lock boxes to enter residences’ mailbox areas. Yet despite describing them as the prime motivation for mail carrier robberies, the United States Postal Service has no plans to phase them out.

In about half of San Francisco residences, keys to the area of a building where mailboxes are located are kept in a small lock box outside of the residence. If one key is stolen, a thief can access lock boxes at many buildings.

But building owners can choose to switch to a keyless lock for access to their mail area—a change endorsed by inspectors who investigate mail theft—though those locks are not advertised nor pushed by the United States Postal Service.

Mail theft is often the motivation for stealing keys, and the keys used to access mailboxes inside buildings or vestibules may also grant access to other areas of buildings.

On March 21 at 6 a.m., for example, police responded to a call on the 100 block of Albion Street, where an intruder had gained access to a garage using the same key the mail carrier uses to access the mailboxes. He could be seen trying all of the backdoors of each condominium, but he also had full access to everything in the garage. The intruder was arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

The San Francisco Police Department said it does not have data on the number of break-ins connected with mail keys, as it is difficult to determine what kind of key was used unless an arrest was made.

The fix, post office officials said, is to replace the lock used to access your mail key with a keyless lock that has a unique code. This is the financial responsibility of the building owner, and involves hiring a locksmith and installing a code lock.

“People should be upgrading to a code system,” said Matthew Norfleet, a postal inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the United States Postal Service. “Postal would prefer that.”

“Ideally there wouldn’t be any situations where a mail key allows access to a non-public part of an apartment building,” he added. “But it’s hard to speak to all the buildings in San Francisco, as they were built at different times.”

“If your mailroom opens into your garage, you should definitely change it.”

There has been an increase in the number of mail carrier thefts in San Francisco in the past year, according to Jeff Fitch, another inspector with the agency. Although he could not provide an exact number of total robberies, he disclosed that in all but one of these incidents, keys were taken — usually about one or two per robbery.

Last month, a relay box—a dark green box on the street used by mail carriers for mail storage during routes—was robbed in the Mission, and the letters kept inside were stolen, as reported by the San Francisco Standard.

Today there is only a single-digit number of missing keys, of the thousands used to deliver mail across the city. The agency would not disclose how many doors a key might open, as this would “educate those that are interested in committing crimes,” said Fitch.

For similar reasons, the agency does not inform people on mail routes that have been compromised by stolen keys.

“That would be an advantage to the person who has the key,” said Norfleet.

And just because a key is returned, the route is not necessarily secure, according to Norfleet.

“Keys may have been surreptitiously copied in the past — it’s impossible to answer.”

If you switch to a keyless system, Fitch added, just remember to call your post office or tell your mail carrier to notify them of the change.