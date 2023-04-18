Following a brief letter to students from its principal, Lowell High School became a closed campus as of Monday, April 10. Students are no longer allowed to come and go from campus during school hours, ending the popular off-campus lunch.
Lowell principal Mike Jones sent a notice out to staff, families and students on April 6, stating that Lowell would be implementing a “closed campus protocol,” which includes ID requirements that compel staff and students to wear a lanyard with their Lowell ID at all times.
In the letter, Jones stated that the campus would “reopen” at an unspecified date once there was “85% attendance, passing all classes, less than 5% tardies and no disciplinary referrals.” Moreover, the administration would need to see “100% compliance” daily of student and staff identification. Between 8:40 a.m. and 3:40 p.m., students are not permitted to leave campus without documented permission.
Calls made to Lowell and the San Francisco Unified School District were not returned.
A follow-up letter from Jones on the morning of Thursday, April 13, elaborated slightly on the reopening process, stating that the school “will grant students who have attended 85% of their classes open campus privileges by grade level.”
Mission Local interviewed 26 random students regarding the recent developments. All 26 were against the campus closure and said it would not keep them safer. A majority said they hadn’t been given a justification for the new rules and found the emails insufficient and confusing.
Several students referenced widely circulated videos of young people brawling at nearby Stonestown Galleria in March as the likely cause for “cracking down.” The brawls involved dozens of youths inside the mall, pushing, kicking and stomping each other. Mission Local is informed that Lowell students were involved in the melees, but they took place both off-campus and after school hours.
Jones’s first safety memo, sent out to staff, families and students in March, said: “Engaging in any form of violence or a threatening manner will not be tolerated, and there will be consequences for those who engage in such behavior.”
Rendering Lowell a closed campus can’t physically alter students’ behavior after school hours and off-campus. The move was seen by many as both a punishment and a deterrent against future undesirable behavior.
One Lowell teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said administration communicated to her that the closure was prompted by “non-Lowell students coming on campus and causing issues,” but added that “the fights at Stonestown were also a safety concern.” She said that students going off-campus is “a privilege that needs to be earned.”
Alan Alvarez, a junior at Lowell, said the new protocols make the school “feel like a prison.” When we spoke, he was eating a Rice Krispies Treat for lunch. “I would go to Stonestown,” said Alvarez, of his normal lunch routine. “There’s a lot of people like me who don’t eat the school lunch, and that was their way to get food.”
Several students said that the prohibition from buying food off-campus was particularly harsh, given how many of them supplement “elementary-sized” school lunch portions with other food. Many of their peers who rely on school lunches alone remain hungry, they said. Others said the focus on tardiness felt punitive and removed from the supposed focus on student safety.
“They say it’s all about safety,” one Lowell senior, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “But I don’t know how that’s connected to attendance. It feels like it should be a whole community thing, like, ‘We just want to make sure you guys are safe.’ I don’t understand how attendance and tardies factor into that.
“It feels like a punishment when I don’t know why it should be a punishment.”
Kaylee, a freshman, said she lives an hour’s bus ride away in Bayview and gets “a lot of tardies” because of the long commute. She also said a protocol punishing tardiness felt unfair, considering the Stonestown fights were after school hours.
As for on-campus lunch, Kaylee said she doesn’t eat at the cafeteria because it’s “not good.” Does she pack lunch? “No,” she said.
Bella, another freshman walking beside Kaylee, said that since the campus closure, cafeteria and vending machine lines are especially long, since everyone was “stuck inside” at lunch.
Bella didn’t think the rules made a difference in terms of student safety, emphasizing that “the fight happened outside of school. Violence is still happening outside of school, so this is not going to stop that.”
Students who take the lengthy and circuitous route from the city’s southeast to Lowell on the 23-Monterey and 29-Sunset buses worried that any focus on punctuality will fall more heavily on them.
Eve, a senior, said that she thinks the protocol was prompted by students cutting class, but is being sold as a safety measure: “It’s not supposed to be a punishment, but it sounds like it is.”
A Lowell parent, whose child is in the senior class, also questioned the protocol. In looking at the wording, she said, “It’s not Lowell students being protected from the outside world; this is like the outside world being protected from Lowell students.”
The parent said that for many seniors, there’s an understanding with certain teachers that they can leave early if need be. Last Tuesday, as the parent picked up her child from school, her child’s friend was barred from leaving campus and told to return to a class, even though her teacher had said she was free to go.
The letters detailing Lowell High School’s closed campus protocols are below.
https://www.scribd.com/document/639227311/Mike-Jones-April-6-Lowell-Closed-Campus
Additional reporting by Joe Eskenazi.
Is there a connection between Lowell having lottery admissions for two years and this change of policy? Seems like an obvious question to ask. The academics certainly went downhill: https://reason.com/2022/10/12/a-top-ranked-high-school-got-rid-of-merit-based-admissions-then-students-grades-tanked/
The school is doing a really good job in keeping the students safe and disciplined. Parents and kids who feel this is too much, kindly transfer your kids and let other parents who enjoy this kind of disciplinary actions bring their kids. Let’s stop this STUPIDITY in an era of mass shooting. Why is it so hard to follow rules? Damn it?
bell schedule has start time of 8:40am, out at 3:40pm, with a 40-minute lunch period (there are 2 periods; the earlier starting at 11:20am, the later ending at 12:55pm)
students know this, and can and should plan accordingly. school lunch at public schools here have always sucked; bring stuff if you don’t want the school meals. having only 40 minutes for lunch, seems really hard to make it all the way to the mall, and get back for class in time. they seem to feel entitled to do their own thing, on their own time, without repercussions. cutting classes and being late back from lunch is a decision they make, and within their control–maybe this is a good time in life to learn the lesson of planning, and being responsible for your actions.
When I went to school here in the 80’s, we had open campus, until we didn’t, after students started stealing from the 7-11 and restaurants’ tip jars (Mission High, and the Castro neighborhood where most students went at lunch). we adapted. I’m pretty sure students have to sign an agreement at the beginning of each school year, saying they will abide by the rules, which I presume includes being punctual and following the bell schedules. hope these kids figure it out!
Off campus privilege is just that – a privilege. It should be earned and 85% attendance is not an especially big ask. I understand the students not agreeing with this, but I support Lowell on this one. If students want to be able to go off campus during school hours, then they should demonstrate the are responsible enough to do so. Wearing lanyards at all times during school though does seem a little overkill though. I mean who wants to be wearing what is essentially a hall pass 100% of time at school?