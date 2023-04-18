Following a brief letter to students from its principal, Lowell High School became a closed campus as of Monday, April 10. Students are no longer allowed to come and go from campus during school hours, ending the popular off-campus lunch.

Lowell principal Mike Jones sent a notice out to staff, families and students on April 6, stating that Lowell would be implementing a “closed campus protocol,” which includes ID requirements that compel staff and students to wear a lanyard with their Lowell ID at all times.

In the letter, Jones stated that the campus would “reopen” at an unspecified date once there was “85% attendance, passing all classes, less than 5% tardies and no disciplinary referrals.” Moreover, the administration would need to see “100% compliance” daily of student and staff identification. Between 8:40 a.m. and 3:40 p.m., students are not permitted to leave campus without documented permission.

Calls made to Lowell and the San Francisco Unified School District were not returned.

A follow-up letter from Jones on the morning of Thursday, April 13, elaborated slightly on the reopening process, stating that the school “will grant students who have attended 85% of their classes open campus privileges by grade level.”

Mission Local interviewed 26 random students regarding the recent developments. All 26 were against the campus closure and said it would not keep them safer. A majority said they hadn’t been given a justification for the new rules and found the emails insufficient and confusing.

Several students referenced widely circulated videos of young people brawling at nearby Stonestown Galleria in March as the likely cause for “cracking down.” The brawls involved dozens of youths inside the mall, pushing, kicking and stomping each other. Mission Local is informed that Lowell students were involved in the melees, but they took place both off-campus and after school hours.

Jones’s first safety memo, sent out to staff, families and students in March, said: “Engaging in any form of violence or a threatening manner will not be tolerated, and there will be consequences for those who engage in such behavior.”

Rendering Lowell a closed campus can’t physically alter students’ behavior after school hours and off-campus. The move was seen by many as both a punishment and a deterrent against future undesirable behavior.

One Lowell teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said administration communicated to her that the closure was prompted by “non-Lowell students coming on campus and causing issues,” but added that “the fights at Stonestown were also a safety concern.” She said that students going off-campus is “a privilege that needs to be earned.”

Alan Alvarez, a junior at Lowell, said the new protocols make the school “feel like a prison.” When we spoke, he was eating a Rice Krispies Treat for lunch. “I would go to Stonestown,” said Alvarez, of his normal lunch routine. “There’s a lot of people like me who don’t eat the school lunch, and that was their way to get food.”

Several students said that the prohibition from buying food off-campus was particularly harsh, given how many of them supplement “elementary-sized” school lunch portions with other food. Many of their peers who rely on school lunches alone remain hungry, they said. Others said the focus on tardiness felt punitive and removed from the supposed focus on student safety.

“They say it’s all about safety,” one Lowell senior, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “But I don’t know how that’s connected to attendance. It feels like it should be a whole community thing, like, ‘We just want to make sure you guys are safe.’ I don’t understand how attendance and tardies factor into that.

“It feels like a punishment when I don’t know why it should be a punishment.”

Kaylee, a freshman, said she lives an hour’s bus ride away in Bayview and gets “a lot of tardies” because of the long commute. She also said a protocol punishing tardiness felt unfair, considering the Stonestown fights were after school hours.

As for on-campus lunch, Kaylee said she doesn’t eat at the cafeteria because it’s “not good.” Does she pack lunch? “No,” she said.

Bella, another freshman walking beside Kaylee, said that since the campus closure, cafeteria and vending machine lines are especially long, since everyone was “stuck inside” at lunch.

Bella didn’t think the rules made a difference in terms of student safety, emphasizing that “the fight happened outside of school. Violence is still happening outside of school, so this is not going to stop that.”

Students who take the lengthy and circuitous route from the city’s southeast to Lowell on the 23-Monterey and 29-Sunset buses worried that any focus on punctuality will fall more heavily on them.

Eve, a senior, said that she thinks the protocol was prompted by students cutting class, but is being sold as a safety measure: “It’s not supposed to be a punishment, but it sounds like it is.”

A Lowell parent, whose child is in the senior class, also questioned the protocol. In looking at the wording, she said, “It’s not Lowell students being protected from the outside world; this is like the outside world being protected from Lowell students.”

The parent said that for many seniors, there’s an understanding with certain teachers that they can leave early if need be. Last Tuesday, as the parent picked up her child from school, her child’s friend was barred from leaving campus and told to return to a class, even though her teacher had said she was free to go.

The letters detailing Lowell High School’s closed campus protocols are below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/639227311/Mike-Jones-April-6-Lowell-Closed-Campus

Additional reporting by Joe Eskenazi.