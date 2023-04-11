A study led by the San Francisco Department of Public Health found that the emergency hotels provided to homeless people during the pandemic led to increased doctor visits and reduced high-cost emergency room visits.

The experiment, authors said, demonstrated the clear benefits of providing immediate housing for homeless people.

“It’s not perfect … There’s the messiness of housing people very quickly, who have a long history of trauma and substance use,” concluded Dr. Elizabeth Abbs, one of the authors of the study, who also works in primary care at Tom Waddell Urban Health Center in the Tenderloin. “But there seems to be more value in providing this temporary housing because it allows people to prevent diseases, connect to care much easier than the current system, and have a pathway to permanent housing.”

The study, which tracked 346 homeless people who used San Francisco’s Shelter-in-Place Hotel Program from April 2020 to October 2022, found that the average emergency room visits decreased by more than half, while the proportion of residents seeking outpatient care almost doubled.

“What was unique was that attention to upstream determinants of health like providing resources for housing, outreach to care, and risk reduction for substance use allowed people to stay out of the hospital,” said Abbs.

The study data shows the hotel program can also offer an effective transition for homeless residents before obtaining permanent supportive or independent housing.

Though the emergency hotel program reduced hospital use, it was costly: Most of the cost was underwritten by the federal government, but San Francisco will spend $26 million for potential settlement payments to address the property damage, repairs, and lost revenues claims brought by hotels, according to a recent budget report.

The city’s hotel program started in April 2020 at the outbreak of the pandemic. It aimed to provide uncrowded shelter for homeless people, who were deemed particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. At its highest capacity, the program provided 2,288 rooms across 25 sites, according to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. The program included places like Hotel Tilden, Hotel Union Square and Hotel Vertigo.

Before it closed last December, the program had sheltered a total of 3,700 people experiencing homelessness. Over half — 1,831, or 55 percent — were transitioned to permanent housing, while 15 percent (507 people) went to temporary shelters and 2 percent (83 people) found other institutional shelter, like a nursing home, hospital, or jail. Another 14 percent (467 people) left the program voluntarily, and 5 percent (162 people) died while in the program. The rest were discharged due to bad behavior, found a “safe sleep” or “safe parking” site, or left for parts unknown.

Over half of the SIP hotel guests got permanent housing after the program. Others were directed to temporary shelters and other institutions, while 18 percent declined the offer or left without a notice. Housing exit 55% Temporary Shelter 15% Others 30% Permanent Housing Shelter (including Navigation Centers) 1240 353 Exit by Client Choice or Bed Abandonment 467 Permanent Housing: Flexible Housing Subsidy Rapid Rehousing 377 Deceased 162 Over half of the SIP hotel guests got permanent housing after the program. Others were directed to temporary shelters and other institutions, while 18 percent declined the offer or left without a notice. Housing exit 55% Others 30% Temporary Shelter 15% 1240 Permanent Housing Permanent Housing: Flexible Housing Subsidy 377 353 Shelter (including Navigation Centers) 467 Exit by Client Choice or Bed Abandonment 162 Deceased 154 Destination Unknown

The research team randomly picked 346 people in the program who had records in the public health department’s medical database and had lived in a hotel for at least three months. The team then examined their medical records six months prior to and after their hotel stays. They also interviewed staff working in those hotels about their experience.

The study showed that the hotel program helped drastically reduce the number of emergency room visits: The mean number of visits per person a year decreased from 3.72 to 1.64 after they were housed in hotels. The outpatient visits once enrolled to the program increased significantly, with clinician visits increasing from 42 to 79 percent and other medical staff visits increasing from 55 to 91 percent.

The temporary hotels led to decreased average emergency room visits and inpatient admission. The proportion of residents seeking outpatient care almost doubled. Proportion with Outpatients Encounters Average Emergency Department Visits (per person-year) Proportion with Outpatients Provider Visits 91% 3.72 76% 55% Average Inpatient Admission (per person-year) 42% 1.66 0.66 0.38 Before After Before After Before After Before After The temporary hotels led to decreased average emergency room visits and inpatient admission. The proportion of residents seeking outpatient care almost doubled. Average Emergency Department Visits (per person-year) Average Inpatient Admission (per person-year) 3.72 1.66 0.66 0.38 After Before After Before Proportion with Outpatients Encounters Proportion with Outpatients Provider Visits 91% 76% 55% 42% Before Before After After

“A lot of my patients here have benefited from the shelter-in-place hotels or from permanent supportive housing that arose in the past, and they’re able to build community and relationships within their housing units and then also within the clinics in which they get care versus the hospital,” said Abbs, the study’s co-author.

The picture was not entirely rosy, however: The study also showed that overdose deaths in the first weeks of the program were “devastating for the nursing staff.”

“Clients … within the first two weeks they get to feel that joy, that comfort [of being housed], and then they pass away because of an overdose. We were just getting our feet wet … it was a lot of trial and error. A lot of the deaths did not stop for a good while until we got some kind of semblance of harm reduction on site.”

Through April 2022, there were 64 reported overdose deaths in the program’s hotels. A study published last year, however, found that the overdose deaths and overall mortality was still lower for homeless people housed in hotels than for other people experiencing homelessness.

Abbs noted that the outbreak of covid coincided with an increase in the fentanyl supply across San Francisco, and that some likely started using the new drug for the first time alone — a dangerous proposition. One study found that the number of fatal overdoses among people experiencing homelessness during covid doubled.

Still, being under a roof, rather than on the streets, helped reduce these deaths.

“There are actually several times more overdoses for people who were unsheltered on the street than in the shelters,” said Abbs.