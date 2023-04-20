A flipped car sits behind police tape.
A black Nissan in the aftermath of a dramatic crash on 16th Street.

At around 10:25 a.m., a black Nissan was upended in a dramatic crash at the 16th and Mission intersection.

“I was trying to avoid an accident,” said 31-year-old Jose Benitez, the driver of the black Nissan. “And that caused me to have an accident.”

According to an officer at the scene, the crash occurred when a Fiat was attempting to turn left onto Hoff Street. The driver of a truck then tried to go around the Fiat on the right. Benitez, who was behind the truck, drove past it on the left and rammed into the stationary Fiat.

No one appears to have been seriously injured. Onlookers said that Benitez complained of pain in the shoulder when he was pulled out of the passenger side of his car, but he later said that he was “fine.”

According to TransBASE data, there have been at least twelve crashes at the Mission and 16th intersection since 2018.

The crash briefly held up two Muni buses that got stuck on 16th Street between Valencia and Mission. The 22 and 55 lines were rerouted around the flipped Nissan but have since resumed normal operations.

Benitez was traveling from Hunters Point to his construction job in the Mission when he crashed his car. After being freed from the wreckage and talking with police, Benitez picked up his bag of tools and said he was heading in to work.

