The San Francisco District Attorney today portrayed the alleged assailant of tech executive Bob Lee as a premeditated killer and danger to public safety, in a motion to detain — the first detailed description of the events released publicly.

San Francisco police also have surveillance footage that appears to show the moment defendant Nima Momeni stabbed Lee, the document states.

According to the nine-page motion filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Friday, Momeni, a tech consultant who was arrested in Emeryville yesterday and charged with Lee’s murder, drove Lee to a “dark and secluded” area, planning to kill the Cash App founder. The two men exited the car that early morning of April 4 and stood on the sidewalk for some five minutes before Momeni, armed with a 4-inch kitchen knife, lunged at Lee, the footage shows.

Additional camera footage shows Lee moments later, staggering and injured, from the scene. Momeni is seen stopping along a fence, where the knife was later recovered, before driving away at “high speed” in a white BMW.

The knife that Momeni allegedly used was recovered at the scene. Lee was stabbed three times, according to the autopsy cited in the DA’s motion, and once through the heart with “intent to kill.”

This context, plus the fact that a kitchen knife was apparently brought from a home, the DA’s motion alleges, made Lee’s murder a “planned and deliberate attack.”

“The Defendant not only drove Victim to a secluded area in the opposite direction of his hotel, but also brought a kitchen knife with him,” the motion reads. “Defendant did not use some type of pocket knife, but a cooking knife from an apartment and kitchen.”

In his final afternoon, Lee was with a friend and Khazar Momeni, Nima Momeni’s younger sister, who is at the center of the events surrounding Lee’s killing.

Lee’s unnamed friend told police he was with Lee and Khazar in the afternoon, eventually heading to the luxury 1 Hotel by the Embarcadero. It was then that Lee and Momeni had their first argument of the night, according to Lee’s friend.

Lee’s friend told investigators that Momeni had been questioning Lee about “whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate,” and that Lee had to “reassure” Momeni that “nothing inappropriate had happened.”

When investigators were able to access Lee’s phones on April 11, they discovered a text message Khazar Momeni, Momeni’s sister, had sent him: “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks.”

Nima Momeni_motion by MissionLocal on Scribd

The DA’s office cited this text as evidence Lee was calm and collected while Momeni was angry.

Later, both Momeni and Lee ended up at Khazar Momeni’s home at Millenium Towers, and left together in Momeni’s white BMW, camera footage shows.

“Immediately after stabbing Victim, Defendant threw the kitchen knife, fled the scene in his white BMW at a high rate of speed, and left Victim to slowly die,” read the DA’s motion. “Detention is necessary to protect public safety.”

Momeni appeared in a packed courtroom to be arraigned on murder charges on Friday, in a case that has drawn international attention.

The scheduled court date was pushed to April 25 at the request of Momeni’s stand-in attorney, Robert Canny, because Momeni’s chosen attorney Paula Canny was not available. Momeni did not enter a plea, but reportedly waived his right to a speedy trial, and remains in custody.

Momeni, who was arrested on Thursday morning as first reported by Mission Local, reportedly wore orange in a courtroom full of journalists. His sister, Khazar Momeni, her husband Dr. Dino Elyassnia, a prominent Bay Area plastic surgeon, and other members of their family also appeared in court this morning.

After he was stabbed, Lee stumbled through the Rincon Hill neighborhood, surveillance video footage shows, and reportedly called 911 with his phone.

Court documents show that Lee’s blood was found on both sidewalks of the 400 block of Main Street, near where Momeni had driven him. He was later found unresponsive near 365 Main St. and driven to San Francisco General Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.