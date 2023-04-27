Bissap Baobab may have history, fans, and a reputation, but it still doesn’t have a license to serve beer and wine. The restaurant applied for a license 10 months ago and is waiting for the results of a March 15 hearing triggered by the complaints of two people who own condos next door. That decision was supposed to be released within 30 days of the hearing, but it has now been over six weeks.

The restaurant is allowed to serve alcohol in the meantime, but owner Marco Senghor said it’s difficult to book DJs and live bands – mainstays of the restaurant known for its dancing and Afrobeats – when the taps could run dry at any moment.

“We can’t promote any bands, not knowing if we’re going to be here tomorrow,” said Senghor.

A decision denying approval of the license would put the future of the restaurant in jeopardy, as alcoholic drinks make up 30 percent of the restaurant’s revenue, according to Senghor.

Senghor is unsure whether he would have the wherewithal to appeal a decision rejecting the permit, which he initially applied for in June 2022. His landlord has told him that he can terminate his lease early, should he choose to abandon the business.

The uncertain future of the restaurant has also caused four employees to leave the restaurant, leaving Senghor short-staffed.

“Hiring new people is very difficult, because what can I promise to people?” he said.

The mid-March hearing administered by the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control lasted just under eight hours and yielded almost 400 pages of court testimony, according to Senghor’s lawyer, Mark Rennie. Rennie has reached out to the department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for an estimate on when the decision will be released, but has heard no word.

“I can’t say right now what I’d do,” said Senghor, if the license is denied. “We will see at that moment.”

If the license is approved, however, he will move on to apply for a liquor license.

Though Senghor hasn’t been able to host any big events with promotions and online ticket sales, he is grateful for the support he has received from the community.

“Luckily, we’ve had a lot of supporters,” he said, “who book large events and big birthday parties.”