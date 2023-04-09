“Read my silicone lips: We are never going back in the closet,” shouted Nicole Murray-Ramirez, otherwise known as Empress Nicole the Great, Queen Mother of the Americas.

Murray-Ramirez, head of the International Imperial Court System, a storied LGBTQ organization founded in San Francisco in 1965, was one of dozens of speakers, performers, and politicians who gathered today at Union Square to celebrate drag – and to hit back at the wave of anti-drag and anti-trans legislation sweeping the country.

“There are currently 432 anti-trans and anti-drag bills that have either been passed or are in the process of being passed into legislation,” said Jasmine Hill, a volunteer at the march. “There are so many other bigger issues that actually need to be solved, like gun violence, but we’re being used as scapegoats.”

March volunteers Scott (left) and Jasmine Hill (right).

A huge crowd – shod in stilettos, combat boots, and everything in between – gathered outside City Hall this morning. Before they set off, a moment of silence was held for Heklina, the San Franciscan drag queen who died in London on Monday. She was praised for her politically informed performances and was described as a proponent of “brass-knuckle survivalist drag.”

The crowd then flowed down to Union Square, marching in the wake of a party bus blasting a rainbow of techno-pop. Chants of “Drag up, fight back,” and “Hey hey, ho ho, drag laws have got to go” boomed throughout downtown.

“Our drag sisters and brothers and our trans kids are really feeling like they’re under attack right now,” said San Franciscan marcher David Kim. “We’re all part of the same LGBTQIA+ family and we need to stand up for them.”

“And, you know, I definitely enjoy watching and seeing drag,” he added.

“Performance itself has a very political charge to it right now,” said Keith Burgelin. “It’s been beautiful to see people returning to the roots of what drag started out as, in that sense.”

Jesse Ataide (left), Keith Burgelin (center), and David Kim (right).

A party bus led the marchers from City Hall to Union Square.

Marcher Kevin Lindsey used to live in San Francisco but moved back to his native Texas when the pandemic began. Back in the city on a visit, he said the march was an opportunity to “represent the LGBTQ community in states like Texas that are truly under attack.”

“I think living in California means living in a bubble,” said Lindsey. “I heard one person today refer to LGBTQ culture as a California subculture, and it’s not. We are everywhere.”

Lindsey called upon San Franciscans for solidarity, donations to LGBTQ organizations and better understanding of the “really beautiful” queer communities living in the traditionally conservative state.

Texan Kevin Lindsey advocated for cross-state solidarity.

Bills around the country have been clamping down on drag recently. Tennessee became the first state to ban public performances this week, and similar bills are being advanced in at least fourteen other states. Some explicitly aim to ban drag around children.

State senator Scott Wiener, who has been repeatedly targeted by right-wing trolls for his support of drag and trans rights, spoke in support of transgender children today. “These kids are so damn brave,” he said, heaping scorn on politicians who subjected them to “attacks and demonization” in order to win political points.

Many marchers today expressed gratitude for the relatively queer-friendly laws in the Bay Area. But there was still unease at a perceived uptick in transphobia and opposition to drag. Multiple signs expressed opposition to bill AB 1314, a bill introduced to the California legislature last month that would require teachers to tell parents if their children identified as transgender.

State senator Scott Wiener.

Several Mission organizations marched in solidarity. Galería de la Raza, the non-profit art gallery at 24th and Folsom, sent a contingent. Friend of the gallery and longtime activist Olga Talamante spoke about “staying in solidarity with all our siblings who are being targeted.”

“I am honored to be here with who I consider the fierce warriors of our LGBTQ movement, the trans and drag community,” said Talamante, addressing the thousand-strong crowd.

Also at the march was Yazmin Macias, a Health Educator with the Instituto Familiar de la Raza, a Mission-based non-profit that supports the Latino community.

“Lawmakers want to take away rights that we already have, and we are here to let them know that they need to respect us,” said Macias in Spanish.

Longtime activist Olga Talamante speaking to the crowd at Union Square.

Yazmin Macias (left) and Jeremias Rivera (right) from the Instituto Familiar de la Raza.

After speeches from activists, politicians, and allies, a conveyor belt of drag royalty gave performances this afternoon. Here are some highlights from the day.

Flamboyant outfits and performances were a necessity.

Alex U. Inn and Drag Up! Fight Back dancers.

One performer read from a book called “The Hips of the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish.”

Trans and rainbow flags abounded.

Outfits ranged from the fabulous to the majestic.

One-time supervisorial candidate Honey Mahogany spoke to the crowd.

Marcher Jess Hele and her rainbow flag.

Drag king Luke Modelo described his act as “queer, kitschy joy” that would “lighten the mood in these really difficult times for our community.”

The drag march on its way from City Hall to Union Square.