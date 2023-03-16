Calle 24 Community clean up

Calle 24 Latino Cultural District is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Calle Limpia, Corazón Contento (Clean Streets, Happy Heart). They are partnering with local businesses, vendors, organizations, community members, and their sister Cultural District for the third Calle Limpia, Corazón Contento program.

The program begins Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. at 24th and Mission Bart Plaza with a land acknowledgment and opening words from community leaders and elders.

Representatives from the American Indian and Latino Cultural Districts are celebrating at the opening ceremony together.

Calle 24 will have a clean-up check-in table on the plaza for volunteers. Also at the plaza: resource tables and a vinyl DJ providing music for all that join the event. Volunteers and participants will dispatch from 24th Street Bart Plaza and begin their projects at 11 a.m. throughout the Latino Cultural District. Every volunteer will receive a bag of pastries, sweets, and other delights as a thank-you for helping to keep the Mission clean.

This program is designed to bridge the gap between the City of San Francisco, business owners, vendors and residents in the maintenance and recovery of the community.

Si Se Puede!

Muni Raised Me presents: Pop Culture was Black Culture First

The Muni Raised Me exhibition program at SOMArts, 934 Brannan St., presents Pop Culture was Black Culture First. It happens this Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.! This free, all ages event features SF-rooted rappers like Qing Qi, The Jealous Guys and A-1, as well as an artist market.

Pop Culture was Black Culture First recognizes Black residents as the nucleus of so much of San Francisco’s culture.

Muni Raised Me is curated by Meymey Lee, Sasha Vu and Celi Tamayo-Lee. Muni Raised Me is billed as a love letter to working-class San Francisco and an exploration of belonging “to a land that is not ours, that we will never own, but that we owe.”

Get tickets here.

Roaring ‘20s speakeasy and silent film at Verdi Club

Step into a 1920s speakeasy at the Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa St.! This salon pairs sultry jazz vocal stylings with some behind-the-scenes knowledge of how the silent films of Hollywood began.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 4 p.m. before the performance, followed by dessert after the program to give the audience and artists opportunities to mingle and exchange. You will definitely walk away entertained, having learned something new and perhaps even with a new friendship or connection!

This intimate performance is unlike any other performed in the Bay Area. Spread the word to friends and family to let them know about this rare experience.

For tickets click here.

Juicy Fruit drag show and party

Every third Thursday, Bar Part Time, 496 14th St. at Guerrero, throws a drag show and party called Juicy Fruit with friends Silk Worm and Brittany Newell. Tonight, Juicy Fruit returns with a stacked lineup of queens! Party starts at 8 p.m., show around 9:30 p.m. and dancing til close. Bring cash!

Reimagining Potrero Yard

The SFMTA and Potrero Neighborhood Collective are reimagining Potrero Yard, located at Bryant and Mariposa Streets, as the nation’s first joint development of a bus facility with integrated housing and retail. The City invites you to a Community Open House to learn more about the Potrero Yard Modernization Project and give your feedback.

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: KQED Headquarters, 2601 Mariposa St.

Bus Yard Tour for all ages. Childcare and lunch provided.

Free: Gamez Night at Z Space

Join Z Space at 450 Florida St. for the first — of hopefully many — Game Nights. We’re inviting gamers of all kinds to bring your favorite board game, your D&D group, your Magic figurines and of course your friends to enjoy our full bar, spacious lobby, and theater space. Our conference room can be provided for large parties on a first come, first served basis.

Games provided:

• Apples to Apples

• BananaGrams

• Cards

• Giant Jenga

• Mario Kart (for Wii)

• Ping Pong

• Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

• Wii Sports