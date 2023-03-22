COMING TO AN END

“Solo Mujeres” at Mission Cultural Center

The Mission Cultural Center has run their annual “Solo Mujeres” exhibition since 1987, and this year’s will be coming to a close next Thursday, March 30. The exhibition showcases work from artists from across the Bay to celebrate the importance of women’s voices in the arts. You can see the show Thursday and Friday from 2-8 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. The exhibition is located at 2868 Mission St. Tickets are $5.

WEDNESDAY

“Indómitas” live podcast at Brava

“Indómitas” is a live monthly podcast series featuring women artists and activists. Tonight’s guest will be Kenya Autie, a producer, songwriter, and director of the record label El Cerrito Records. The live podcast will be conducted in Spanish. The event is free and will run from 7-8:30 p.m. at 2773 24th St. RSVP here.

Z Space’s inaugural game night

Z Space will be hosting a game night including Apples to Apples, Bananagrams, Wii games, and ping pong. Attendees are also invited to bring their favorite games. Drinks can be purchased at the bar. The event is free; reservations are encouraged but walk-ups are welcome. The game night will be happening Wednesday, March 22, from 6-9 p.m. at 450 Florida St.

OPENING THURSDAY

David Ireland in “Before it Becomes Words”

David Ireland worked as an artist in the Mission for 30 years, in his home at 500 Capp St. His work will be part of a group exhibition at Et al. in Chinatown, organized by SF-based artist Facundo Argañaraz. The show is said to foster “emergent intergenerational conversations.” The opening of the show will be held Thursday, March 23, from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will run until April 29. Both are at 62o Kearny St.

FRIDAY

Flow Show

This “whirlwind of dance, storytelling, and skill props” returns to Dance Mission Theater for its 13th year. Expect juggling and hula hoops. The show is Friday at 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. and at 7 p.m. on Sun, at 3316 24th St. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and can be purchased here.

Watch Jordan Peele’s “Nope” under the stars in Hayes Valley

Friday marks the first screening of the seventh year of PROXY’s spring outdoor film series, beginning March 24 and ending April 21. The screening is free to attend, and drinks and fare from local food trucks will be available for purchase. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:45 p.m. The movie will be shown at 432 Octavia St. More information and the list of upcoming films can be found here.

SATURDAY

Picture book launch

Mission residents Marla Gran wrote a bilingual children’s book, illustrated by Claudia Escobar, once a videographer for Mission Local and now at the Oakland Museum. The book launch party is this Sunday, March 26, at 518 Valencia St. It will include a story time, interactive activities, a raffle, and refreshments. There will be two sessions for families, one at 2:22 p.m. and another at 4:13 p.m. A session for adults will be at 6 p.m. All of these groups will be at 518 Valencia St. The event is free. More information and RSVP here.

Astrid Kuljanic at Red Poppy Art House

Croatan vocalist Astrid Kuljanic will perform traditional, popular, and original songs alongside her accordionist and her bassist. The performance will be this Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at 2698 Folsom St. Tickets are $20-35 online and $35 at the door. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

SUNDAY

Queer market at Milk

On Sunday, Milk will be hosting a queer market for local vendors. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 302 Valencia St.

NEXT WEEK

Fox and Lion Bread opening

You may be familiar with Fox and Lion from Mission Mercado or the piece in Mission Local. Next Wednesday, March 29, a brick and mortar location will be opening at Capp and 18th streets. There will be a launch party for the bakery next Friday, March 31. The bakery is located at 3350 18th St.

UPCOMING

Twilight tour with live accordion performance

Before 500 Capp St. was David Ireland’s house and studio, it was the home and repair shop of a Swiss accordion maker. As part of Ann Hamilton’s ongoing exhibition which explores the history of the house, a local accordion player will come to the house for an evening performance. The performance will be April 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Enjoy Cuban dance music at Brava

Charanga is a Cuban genre combining European classical music and African rhythms, and a popular charanga band from Cuba is coming to the Mission next month. The performances will be on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 and 10 p.m, at 2781 24th St. Tickets range from $50 to $70 and can be purchased here.

Sunday Streets

Sunday Streets SF, an open streets program which reclaims streets for community use, will be returning for its 15th season, on the following dates:

Bayview – May 21, 2023

Tenderloin – June 4, 2023

Mission/Valencia – July 30, 2023

Western Addition – September 24, 2023

Excelsior and 3rd Annual Phoenix Day – October 15, 2023

The Mission/Valencia event will close Valencia St. between Duboce Ave. and 26th St, from 6 a.m. onward.