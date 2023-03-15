The Budget and Appropriations Committee of the Board of Supervisors today will consider Mayor London Breed’s $27.6 million budget supplemental to fund police overtime in San Francisco.

Supporters of Breed’s proposal consider the overtime funds necessary to ensure staffing shortages at the police department do not negatively impact public safety. If the supplemental does not pass, the Controller will impose a hiring and overtime freeze, which will “significantly reduce policing levels across the city,” according to the mayor’s press release last month.

The supplemental is co-sponsored by more conservative Board members Rafael Mandelman, Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey, and Joel Engardio. The budget committee is more of a mixed bag: On it sit supervisors Connie Chan, Mandelman, Ahsha Safaí, Hillary Ronen, and Shamann Walton. If passed, the subject will be revisited by the full Board on March 21.

Follow along the live discussion here: