The Department of Police Accountability on Wednesday accused the San Francisco Police Department of pushing the oversight body out of police shooting investigations.

The allegations came at a Police Commission meeting, during discussions about a new memorandum of understanding between the Department of Police Accountability and the SFPD on procedures after such incidents.

“There’s literally no incentive at this point for DPA to enter into any type of MOU with the language that has been proposed,” said Department of Police Accountability staff attorney Diana Rosenstein during Wednesday evening’s Police Commission meeting. Rosenstein drafted an agreement, but received a far more limiting counter proposal from the police department. “Because it not only does not give us any additional information, it actually takes information away from us.”

Currently, Rosenstein said, the Department of Police Accountability has access to the scene after a police shooting. Under a proposal from the SFPD that Rosenstein received in recent weeks, DPA would have access to the scene only with the District Attorney’s consent.

Rosenstein called this “a huge step backwards.”

Since Chief Bill Scott moved last year to terminate a memorandum of understanding with the District Attorney’s office regarding investigation of police force incidents, the SFPD has been working on two new MOUs: A new one with the District Attorney’s office, and another with DPA.

The original agreement designated the DA’s office as the primary investigative body for police shooting incidents. DPA last fall asked for its investigatory role to be codified in any new agreement between the DA’s office and SFPD, citing its charter-mandated duty to investigate police officers for misconduct, including police shootings.

Though police commissioners were supportive of the idea, Scott and his staff resisted. It was decided that a separate agreement between the SFPD and DPA would ensure the oversight agency’s rights.

Now, the draft agreement proposed by the SFPD to the Department of Police Accountability gives DPA less power than it currently has under the city charter, and gives the DA’s office final authority on investigations, Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein wrote in her draft agreement that DPA, like the DA’s office, would have access to a police briefing on the scene of a shooting. This would include witness information, involved officers’ information, and access to witness statements and evidence known at the time.

But the proposal DPA received, Rosenstein said, gives the DA’s office ultimate authority over interviews, and does not specify whether DPA would get such access. Her attempt to memorialize DPA’s timely access to records and documents, she said, was “shut down, period.”

“For us to lose the ability to observe the witness as the witness explains what happened in an officer-involved shooting shortly after,” Rosenstein said, “it would really thwart our ability to fairly, impartially, and thoroughly investigate.”

Currently, the Department of Police Accountability is permitted to observe witness interviews in real time. The department is also entitled to records and documents from the SFPD for use in its investigations, but often struggles to get such information in a timely manner.

“So if the DA’s office tells us to take a hike, we have to take a hike that’s going to affect our ability to conduct the best possible investigation that we can,” Rosenstein said.

Scott asked for more time to come to an agreement with DPA, and resisted police commissioners’ suggestions that a commissioner “referee” their future discussions.

“Let’s give it a chance for DPA and the [police] department to work things out,” said Scott, who argued that Rosenstein was speaking prematurely. After a new version of the SFPD-DA agreement was published, Scott said, the Department of Police Accountability would understand why the police department made the changes that it did.

The matter was tabled until next week’s police commission meeting.