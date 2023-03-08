Before spring semester started at the City College of San Francisco’s Mission Campus, labor instructor Fred Glass warned his students that their new classroom would be like moving into an “igloo.” Two students with health concerns read the message, and immediately dropped the class.

“One was sick at the time, and said they didn’t want to get sicker. They never came,” Glass said. “And another one said she’s immunocompromised.”

She had already taken a class in a cold classroom, and couldn’t do it again. She apologized and dropped.

Glass couldn’t blame them. Three City College of San Francisco campuses including Mission, John Adams in the Panhandle, and Ocean Campus, haven’t had working heat for months — and likely won’t have it back until at least the summer, when heat is less necessary. The entire Mission campus hasn’t had heat for years, teachers alleged. The boiler is broken.

In response, the college’s administration has provided a free space heater and one packet of hand warmers. And, after years of cold classrooms, City College Board of Trustees President Alan Wong said the board will vote on a contracting bid to fix the boilers and pipes at the full board meeting on March 23.

An email sent to Chancellor David Martin and interim dean of Mission center Jorge Bell were not immediately returned to Mission Local.

In an attempt to get the administration’s attention, teachers and union members started posting temperature logs outside rooms. One log reported a Mission classroom at 42 degrees. Out front of the third-floor faculty room, a bright orange log of the daily temperature shows 53 degrees on Feb. 27 and 55.9 degrees on Feb. 28.

Research indicates classroom temperatures should be between 68 and 75 degrees during the winter and 73 and 79 degrees during the summer months. In residential housing, lack of heat is a city emergency code violation.

Finkelstein, the union’s grievance officer, also started a blog documenting heating issues in October, 2022.

Yet, despite their recent efforts, staff feel a lack of urgency in remediation. A Feb. 21 update on Finkelstein’s blog stated that Chancellor Martin told the union that “the district does not have a timeline for repair.”

“However, faculty who work in [Creative and Visual Arts buildings on Ocean campus] report there has been no heat there since before Covid,” the blog stated.

Wong said he too has received emails from students saying they can’t attend class for health concerns. “I’m just looking forward to getting this fixed so we don’t have issues going forward. We need to fix it to ensure that we attract and keep them in our classes,” Wong said.

Teachers called the administration’s response of heaters and hand warmers “laughable,” and a “Band-Aid solution” that does little for students and staff teaching and studying in an unusually chilly season.

Every day so far this semester, Glass arrives at his Mission campus classroom and finds it no warmer than 56 degrees. He personally advocated for a second space heater despite the administration’s warnings it may overwhelm the building’s electrical outlets. To warm up the room — or at least make it bearable — he arrives to his California Labor History class 90 minutes early, and blasts both heaters at opposite ends of the room. By the time students file out at 9:10 p.m. it “might get to 60 degrees.”

“This is serious. It’s a health and safety issue for faculty and students alike. And to be addressed with a space heater and hand warmers, it’s pathetic,” Glass said.

“I’ve seen no research,” he added, “that a brain freeze is conducive to a quality education.”

Multiple teachers view it as unfair that the conditions fall onto a student body that is majority people of color, many of whom are low-income, immigrants, and working class. They trudge in bundled in heavy jackets and lugging blankets. “Most of my students work. And it’s hard enough to show up at an evening class working all day, and have this — stepping into the Arctic for two and a half hours,” Glass said.

Malaika Finkelstein, a grievance officer with the American Federation of Teachers Local 2121 and an instructor with Disabled Students Programs and Services, said her students, many who have disabilities, have taken note.

“It’s just not okay. I had a student ask me, ‘why is this happening? Why don’t they care?’” Finkelstein recalled. “People who work at Mission Campus care deeply. But the people who control the purse strings — it feels like they don’t.”

Picking between class or the cold

Carolyn Cox teaches her ESL class mid-morning on Monday, March 6. The classroom has no heat. Photo taken by Annika Hom.

At Mission campus on Monday morning, Carolyn Cox, an ESL teacher, subbed for a 8:30 a.m. class whose teacher has been out with a long bout of Covid-19. Already the single space heater was hard at work in the classroom. It was 49 degrees outside, and even with the space heater, Cox was covered head-to-toe in an overcoat, scarf and boots. She was teaching three dozen Latinx immigrants object pronouns: Me, you, us. The lesson used “help” phrases as practical examples.

“Please help me,” Cox said, emphasizing “me.”

“Please help me,” repeated the class, some also bundled in jackets and hats.

Cox spied a student at the front shiver with cold.

“Emily is cold. Me too,” Cox said, rapidly moving her arms up and down her shoulders as she shut the door.

“We are cold,” Cox continued. “Please help us, City College!”

One of the students in class on Monday, Miguel Gomez, 24, said each time he’s in this class, he’s cold. “It would be better to have two” heaters, Gomez said in Spanish. The conditions are “a distraction. It’s harder to learn if you’re uncomfortable.”

The season’s atmospheric rivers, rainstorms, and strong gusts of wind have made staying warm even more difficult. “This weather is not great,” said Cristian Martinez, a political science student who takes an evening class at Mission.

“You’re breathing and you can see the [condensation.] It’s like, are we outside?”

On Monday several teachers were out sick, and while it is impossible to know if the flu, Covid or a cold kept them out, the classroom temperatures do not help.

Lessons can also get derailed. Sometimes classroom discussions turn into “how cold we are, instead of about the class,” said Naomi Díaz, a 20-year-old Mexican immigrant and ESL student said in Spanish.

Her Guatemalan classmate, Kathrin Valladares, 33, who wore a sweater on Monday, agreed that it was hard to concentrate. “You need to wear a lot of clothes to be comfortable. Lots and lots of sweaters,” she said in Spanish. “This country… is very cold. This city is very cold!”

“They need to fix it as soon as possible,” Valladares said. “So we’re healthy, so we can concentrate, and so the teacher can focus.”

Michael Estrada, a political science teacher at Mission campus, lets his 6:10 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. class out one hour early, partly due to the cold. According to his log, it’s been between 53 and 57 degrees in his classroom.

“That’s unbearable,” Estrada said. “Two hours is bad enough. Three hours? There is no way.”

Estrada struggles with blood circulation and minor arthritis, and finds it difficult to write at times. “I can manage it physically okay, but it makes me uncomfortable, and it makes me uncomfortable to see my students.” He’s considered using the hand warmer pack that the administration gave, but he thinks he’ll give it to a student instead.

Administration suggested moving classes to Zoom, teachers said, but they don’t want to. Finkelstein said students with developmental disabilities work better in an in-person communication setting; classes like art, music or languages function well on-site. Some students who spent high school in Zoom classrooms said they don’t want to go back to Zoom.



So instead, “dedicated” students brave the cold, said Glass.

Out of the icebox and into the Arctic

A log of the heat for Room 360 on the third-floor of Mission campus of City College of San Francisco. Photo taken by Annika Hom, March 6, 2023.

After the Monday 8:30 a.m. class ended, Cox popped into the third-floor faculty room on Mission Campus, known as “the coldest room of all!”

As Cox swung the door open, a noticeably cold blast hit this reporter. “You could hang meat in there,” she remarked. Cox’s colleague, Anne Huntzinger, who was making copies, said matter-of-factly, “My toes are cold. I should start wearing my Uggs or something.”

Cox agreed. Since Jan. 17, she’s worn long underwear or tights and wool socks, but today her right foot was without one. “My right foot is freezing.”

Huntzinger works at Ocean Campus too, where high-pressure steam pipes need to be replaced, and have caused some buildings to be “freezing.”

She said, “I go from here to there. From one icebox to the other.”

Regardless of when the bid comes through to fix the heating, Spring 2023 students must brave the weather at least through semester’s end.

Decked out in her overcoat on Monday, Cox faced her second chilly, English as a Second Language class of the day. The small class, diverse in age and ethnicity and united by thermal outerwear, were hungry to review possessive pronouns. Cox reviewed mine, his, hers, ours, then quizzed them.

“Whose beautiful, cold classroom is this?” Cox said.

“Ours!” The students eagerly replied.