The 170-year-old California Academy of Sciences (CalAcademy) museum is slated to unionize, according to an announcement its workers’ would-be union made today.

After months of underground efforts, 300 employees across divisions and departments of CalAcademy’ 556 employees or so have joined the unionization campaign. “We’re fighting for better wages, job security, and more transparency in decision making,” their announcement reads. “Together, we can build a better future for ourselves, our families, and our planet.”

Already calling themselves the CalAcademy Workers United, the forthcoming union will be affiliated with Service Employees International Union Local 1021 (SEIU 1021).

“Academy is a great place to work, but it doesn’t mean we can’t make it better,” said Richie Lipton, a 14-year CalAcademy employee and a member of the organizing committee, at a rally today at the Bandshell in Golden Gate Park.

Lipton, as well as many other floor staff, scientists, and educators from CalAcademy present, were visibly excited about no longer having to remain silent about the union movement.

James DePonte, a biologist in the aquarium, said “It’s the right thing to do together, because divided, we beg, united, we bargain.” In his 12 years at CalAcademy, DePonte has seen both growth and evolution, as well as stagnation and frustration, especially for the workers who have to keep up with the cost of living in the Bay Area. All they get is more work and fewer resources, according to DePonte.

Going public today is merely the first step in getting the better wages, improved benefits and working conditions, and regular pay raises that workers envision. “Once we’re public, we’re expecting to be able to organize more and faster because it will be above ground,” said Jennie Smith-Camejo, communications lead of SEIU 1021.

Once a majority of eligible workers have signed the union authorization cards, meaning they agree to work with the union, CalAcademy can choose to voluntarily recognize the union, though “most usually they do card check recognition,” said Smith-Camejo.

Without CalAcademy’s recognition, the other choice left for the workers is to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union election, which is expected to take place a few months after the filing. This was the case at both Anchor Brewing and Tartine.

“A lot of times the employer uses that time to launch an anti-union campaign and try to convince the workers to vote no,” said Smith-Camejo, “We’re hoping for the best, but preparing for a fight.”

Scott Sampson, the executive director of California Academy of Sciences, said in a statement to Mission Local that, “We know our employees are critical to everything we do and hope to achieve at the Academy, and we seek to create a thriving, healthy workplace. We just learned of this effort today and look forward to engaging with staff to discuss their concerns.”

Nationwide, workers at nearly two dozen American art museums have established collective bargaining units in recent years to fight for better pay and working conditions, according to a February 2022 article in the New York Times.

“Across the country, museum workers are unionizing in droves. We are joining a movement of millions of workers,” said Nat Kramm, a CalAcademy employee. “We are a little bit behind the other museums in the Bay Area, nearly every single one of them is unionized. I think better late than never.”

Locally, the Asian Art Museum, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and the Exploratorium are already affiliated with SEIU 1021.

The workers lobbying for a union at CalAcademy include those who care for the animals, maintain exhibits, teach, sell tickets, raise funds, and conduct research.

“Forming a union will ensure a seat at the table when those tough conversations need to happen there won’t be anymore of these unilateral decisions made without any staff input,” said Victoria Langlands who was laid off in the midst of the pandemic and managed to find her way back as a rehire.

Greg Rotter, an interactive developer who’s been on staff since the new building of 2008, said, “The priorities need shifting. The corporate mentality that seems to have a grip on the Academy needs to be addressed, and we are done asking politely for a seat at the table and getting ignored.”

“It’s about time!” said District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan at the rally. “Hopefully it’s not a crazy fight, but if it is we will stand with you, rain or shine.”