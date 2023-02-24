Lucie Scanlon‘s solo art show ‘Guardian Angel’ opens

Where: Adobe Books Backroom Gallery, 3130 24th St.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 5-9 p.m.

Lucie Scanlon (b. 1997) is an Oakland-grown artist based between the Bay Area and Chicago. She received her Bachelors of Fine Arts from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2019 focusing on painting and ceramics.

Her passion comes from a belief that art expresses feelings, memories, and experiences in unique ways. She believes that these ways of visual communication can provoke new conversations, share personal stories, spur someone to explore their imagination, and help discover creativity in our daily life.

David Boyce and Friends at Medicine for Nightmares

Where: Medicine for Nightmares, 3036 24th St.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 7- 9 p.m.

Boohabian multi-reed player extraordinaire David Boyce continues his semi-regular Friday residency tonight. Each week, David will be inviting different musical guests to join him in our galeria for a night of sonic sustenance and musical medicina.

Tonight David presents his very special guests “Bristol”: Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, Cory Wright on reeds, Murray Campbell on violin and Randy McKean on reeds.

Black Choreographers Festival

Where: Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m.

This weekend’s Black Choreographers Festival celebrates its 19th year of programming in the East Bay and in San Francisco, highlighting award-winning Bay Area Choreographers and companies and featuring unique and dynamic performances! BCF is a great way to celebrate Black History Month and African American heritage and culture. Buy tickets to the show here.

Featuring:

Gregory Dawson, dawsondancesf (Sunday only)

Shawn Hawkins

Robert Moses, Robert Moses’ KIN

Justin Sharlman

Natalya Shoaf

Raissa Simpson, PUSH Dance Company

Dazaun Soleyn with Jordon E. Dabney

Jigsaw puzzle swap

Where: 22nd and Guerrero Streets

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. to -4 p.m.

Community puzzle swap. Come swap your old puzzles for new ones! Have fun for free.

Missing dog in the Mission

Lost dog! Cute and small. Keep eyes out and call 415-438-0128 if seen.

Greater San Francisco

FREE SF street photography show

Where: 1086 Howard Street

When: Feb. 25-26 12-3 p.m.; March 4-5th 12-3 p.m.; March 11 12-3 p.m.

This vibrant and expansive show features street photography from the zine, Who We Are, an exploration of San Franciscans seen through the lens of leading San Francisco street photographers.

The show is a one of a kind survey of the current state of SF street photography covering 40 years of SF street photography, from Lou Dematteis’ low rider photos from the 1978 – 1980 to the current era of SF Street photography. Without question, one of the most diverse and dynamic street photography scenes in the world.

In addition to photos from the zine, Who Are We, the show includes individual photographers representing the SF instant photography and experimental photography communities as well as Lou Dematteis, Troy Holden and Jake Ricker. Contact: Adam, @capp_street, 415-702-7727.

Black History Month fashion show

Where: Honey Art Studio, 1981 Sutter St.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 1-5 p.m.

Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak! Come and celebrate Black Culture through fashion. You will experience fashion highlighting 1970s and current styles like no other. High energy, great people!

Hosted by the renowned Mario B and introducing new designers who create Fashion w/ a message: URBANVALLEY, Cloud Surfin and REAL TRUE LEADERS. Come in your unique fashion style, support local stylists and Celebrate Black History!