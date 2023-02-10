Everything was on the table at Thursday’s community meeting focused on how to improve the ambiance of the BART plazas at 24th and Mission Street – including greater restrictions on permitted vendors.

This comes as a response to the persistence of illegal vending, which everyone at the meeting – organized by a coalition of local non-profits and held at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts – agreed is bad for the plaza and the community.

Community members are frustrated that the employees who are supposed to be limiting illegal activity are not.

“Public Works hides, cops don’t get out of their cars,” said William Ortiz-Cartagena, founder and treasurer of CLECHA, a nonprofit that supports Latino and Latina entrepreneurs.

Ortiz-Cartagena presenting at the meeting. Taken Feb. 9, 2023. Photo by Andrew Brobst.

This leaves some feeling that the only solution is to redirect the Mission’s 112 permitted vendors away from the plaza. Several participants, many of whom identified themselves as Mission business owners, suggested changes to the ways permitted vendors operate: that they should operate markets in parking lots or be given assistance to move into brick and mortar spaces.

“There’s no hierarchy, we’re all out there to do business and survive,” said Ryen Motzek, president of the Mission Merchants Association, about those operating legitimate vending businesses. But he also suggested that perhaps only crafts and artisan products should be allowed to be sold on the street, as it’s too difficult to distinguish stolen from purchased merchandise.

Susana Rojas, executive director of Calle 24, spoke in support of the permitted vendors. “Those of us from the Mission know we’ve had vendors all along.”

Rojas speaking at the meeting. Taken Feb. 9, 2023. Photo by Andrew Brobst.

This sentiment of wanting to get rid of all vendors isn’t new, said Rojas. The non-profit supported last year’s ordinance for vending because they were receiving concerned emails from wealthy Mission residents who wanted to get rid of street vending in the Mission altogether.

In a conversation prior to the meeting, Rojas said that she thinks there needs to be greater distinguishing between legitimate and illegitimate vendors.

“Let’s not clump everyone under one term,” she said. “There are those who are permitted and who have been doing this for years. And there are those from vulnerable circumstances who come here to make a quick buck.”

By the end of the night, the attitude among the 30 or so who attended the meeting seemed to be that If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, with participants calling for the community to “occupy” the plaza — with music, performances, and resources occuring alongside the permitted vending.

They also agreed the plazas need more supervision, through ambassadors and street cleaners. Nightly street cleaning was framed as a form of supervision, and ambassadors must be willing to clean, participants argued.

In terms of the illegal vending that continues, Mission residents said they want to see more from the people who are already supposed to be looking out for them – including supervisors, city departments, and city employees on the streets.

Valerie Tulier-Laiwa, Coordinator of the Latino Task Force and the meeting’s facilitator, said that the Department of Public Works, BART, and Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office will all be invited to the next meeting.

The theater at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. Taken Feb. 9, 2023. Photo by Andrew Brobst.