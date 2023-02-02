This year’s SF Independent Film Festival will screen 95 new independent films from around the world and The Bay between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 with the Roxie Theater on 16th Street being the main screen. But more than locating itself in the Mission District, the festival’s line up is filled with films that have ties to the Mission. Here are some of them.

All of the venues and the program can be found here.

Mia Galaviz de Gonzalez and children from 24th St. Place, *Untitled, 1973

Las Muralistas: Our walls our stories, directed by Javier Briones and edited by Claudia Escobar is a 25-minute documentary created in partnership with SFMOMA, that features women muralists whose works cover the walls of San Francisco’s Mission District.

“The doc features the first group of women that collectively started to work in the Mission in the 1970s, and a younger generation that are painting in 2021, and there is footage that not many people have seen before” said Briones. “The Mission was a place that not only allowed but celebrated Chicanex and Latinx women who had no access to museums,

Escobar, who lives in the Mission, added: “The Mission has been for many years a place for migrants that comes with a lot of history in muralism and political baggageThe murals become pictures of the people, political, art history and different demographics are represented.”

Micah Vassau, director of From Water Comes Melon, at Mission Playground, where he plays basketball every week.

Micah Vassau, director of the film From Water Comes Melon says that the film was recorded mostly in Marin County, at different beaches and at his grandmother’s house. In a short but intense 13 minutes, Mother Nature’s ice cream melts and the last watermelon available in the world washes ashore. “The film talks about the hopelessness of the environmental issue,” Vassau said. . Before this screening, he says “I felt like I was too weird for the Bay Area.”

“The first time I went to the Roxie I was 16 years-old, and I have been coming to the Mission all my life. Now I just found myself living here,” said Micah Vassau.

Members of the Circus of the Scars

The director of Circus of the Scars, Chicory Wes said that the making of the film was a two man operation between the producer and himself. “We didn’t know if there was any chance that we would be screened anywhere, but we had a story and amazing footage, so we just made the commitment to finish.” Circus of the Scars follows the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow on a world tour as they rise from obscurity to international infamy. “I’ve lived in the Mission for almost 20 years,” said Wes. “And the Roxie theater is where I go to see movies, so to have it play there is a dream come true really.”

Stand by for failure is a documentary that focuses on the trajectory of David “The Weatherman” Wills, who for years has been recording and reporting on his life, self, and things he likes such as the weather, toilets flushing, and intercepted cell phone conversations. He and his friends formed Negativland in the early 60s, a multimedia world without boundaries, ownership or privacy. Jon Leidecker, one of Negativland’s members, explains that “Now it’s very common for people to record themselves, but in the 70s, that was art, so the story of Negativland has become everybody’s story now.”

Swap Film CO.: Behind the shutter is a short directed by Naomi Garcia Pasmanick about Emmanuel Blackwell III, who was born and raised in the Mission. He established a film processing company and created a community of photographers in San Francisco.

El Rio bar in the Mission District is one of the main settings for Last Call. This film, directed by Drew de Pinto, was made as part of the Stanford’s Documentary Film MFA program and focuses on three historic queer bars in San Francisco.