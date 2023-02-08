Generation/ The Roots of Making in the Asawa -Lanier Family is the latest show at Ruth’s Table in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The show returns Asawa and her progeny to a corner of the Mission that Asawa first visited in the late 1960s when she was commissioned to do a mosaic for the Bethany House, a government-subsidized home for seniors on the corner of Capp and 21st Streets. Asawa’s involvement with Bethany Center continued and in 2009 she donated her kitchen table to the center. Ruth’s Table became the namesake of art program for seniors and in 2019 Ruth’s Table became to its own building and gallery next door on 21st Street.

The current show comes ten years after Asawa’s death in 2013. It will run through March 31, 2023, and includes the art from Asawa and her husband Alfred Lanier as well as pieces by their daughter and son Aiko Lanier Cuneo and Paul Lanier, their granddaughter, Lilli Lanier, and great-granddaughter Lucia Ruth Soriano.

At the entrance, one of Ruth’s entwined metal star sculptures overlooks the kitchen table. It was built by her husband the architect Albert Lanier who she met in 1946 while studying at Black Mountain College, an icon of avant-garde experimentation during the 24 years it operated between 1933 and 1957. Asawa and her husband were at the North Carolina college for several years at the end of the 1940s and worked with such artists as the abstract painter Joseph Albers and his wife the textile artist Ani Albers, Robert Rauschenberg, Merce Cunningham, and William and Elaine de Kooning.

Unable to marry in North Carolina because of miscegenation laws, Lanier and Asawa moved to San Francisco and lived in a house in Noe Valley for most of their married lives. It was there that they raised six children with Asawa working as an artist and Lanier setting up an architectural firm.

The show at Ruth’s Table Gallery follows the collaborative artistic thread that runs through four generations of the Asawa-Lanier family.

At the exhibit’s entrance on the left are a series of striped abstract paintings by their son Paul Lanier, a designer and ceramicist. Next to his painting hangs one of his large clay bowls, decorated by his sister Aiko Cuneo. Cuneo is an artist/educator in San Francisco’s public schools, Her paper-based collages line the wall on the right side of the gallery next to the wheelchair ramp leading into the gallery. Cuneo sourced her materials from Scrap, an arts nonprofit that sells recycled materials to artists and teachers. Cuneo’s collages use recycled cut papers placed in rhythmic and colorful patterns.

Along the same wall are wonderous small paintings by nine-year-old, great-granddaughter Lucia Ruth Soriano. A granddaughter Lilli Lanier created two large centrally placed portraits honoring Ruth Asawa that are based on photos but made out of hundreds of folded paper cranes. The portraits were made especially for the show. Lili Lanier’s elegant paintings follow along the left wall and consist of colorfully dotted patterns; microscopic worlds.

The show also features several works by Asawa and Lanier including a large black and white lithograph of a comfortable empty chair on an inside wall by Asawa. Towards the back of the gallery before you enter into the garden area are several beautifully decorated envelopes made by Lanier. Each has the name of one of his children and on birthdays he would put money into the envelopes. Next to the envelopes are several small intimate abstract drawings made by Lanier in his later years.

Lilli Lanier, Origami Ruth Asawa, 2022. Origami paper. 50” x 40”. Photo by George Lipp The abstract painting with different lines of color is by Paul Asawa Lanier, Untitled, 2022. Photo by George Lipp Lilli Lanier, Origami Ruth Asawa, 2022. Origami paper. 50” x 40”. Photo by George Lipp

Asawa and Lanier were both actively involved in San Francisco’s arts community, advocating strongly for a public School of the Arts, first founded in 1982. In 2010 it was renamed in her honor as the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts. Lanier also helped save the Gottardo Piazzoni murals at the Main Library before their move to the De Young Museum in Golden Gate Park, and Asawa created public works, including fountains at Ghirardelli Square and Buchanan Mall. Asawa joined the San Francisco Arts Commission in 1968 and co-founded the Alvarado School Art Workshop which brought art classes to San Francisco School children.

The exhibit includes programming through the exhibit including an online artist talk on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Ruth’s Table

3160 21st Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Gallery Hours

Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m – 5 p.m.

Select Saturdays

or by appointment