Thousands in the Mission briefly lost power on Tuesday, 263 of which spent the night without power. Of these, 166 regained it at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday — after a 22-hour stretch — while 56 residents of Lexington Street, between 20th and 21st, remain without. The remaining outage is due to a tree that fell into a line during the storm, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

Nathan Payne, who lives on Harrison Street near 24th and regained power this morning, said that he went to bed expecting to be woken up when all the lights came back on – but they never did.

“It was very cold,” Payne said. “I was bundled up, basically wearing ski clothes.”

The temperature dipped below 45 degrees overnight.

Payne’s water was still running hot and his gas stove was working, though his oven was not. He disposed of the food in his refrigerator earlier this morning. Because of the loss of WiFi, Payne’s husband had to go to the office for the first time in a long while.

When Mission Local called Healthyish Republic, a restaurant impacted by the outage, the establishment had regained power just minutes before and were busy preparing for the lunch rush.

The National Weather Service’s wind advisory was initially in effect until 9 a.m. today, before being extended to 1 p.m.

Customers who lost food due to the outage can file a claim with PG&E.