Who doesn’t like a free stack of pancakes on a sunny Sunday morning?

Some 300 people made their way to Alabama Street to celebrate the return of Curtis Kimball, better known as the Pancake Guy. The line snaked all the way to the next block, and all that time his griddle (which could make eight pancakes at a time) barely had a rest.

Kimball — né Crème Brûlée Man — has been incredibly popular in the Mission and even nationally for giving out free pancakes. He bid the city adieu last July to be closer to ailing family, but he moved back last month — and this time it’s permanent.

“It’s really good to be back. We have a lot of friends now,” he said, in the midst of his fourth free pancake event. “We thought it was the best city for each member of our family to be the fullest expression of themselves … It’s warm and creative and free.”

“It was a big surprise that he was back in town,” said Sam Luks, who came from Potrero with her husband. Having followed Kimball on Twitter for years, she was glad to finally make it to the stall, even though it took 30 minutes for her to be fed.“It was totally worth it,” she said.

Next to them, Suzy was also carrying a plate of freshly baked pancakes, but she wasn’t in a hurry to eat. “It’s not mine,” she said. “I’m saving this for my children because they didn’t want to stay in the long line.” At this very moment her nine-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son were playing hungrily in the playground of the nearby Precita Park.

“Pancakes! Pancakes!” cried a legion of six kids, one walking with his arms outstretched like a zombie. A short while later the same child came running back with his head hanging. “Are we ever getting a pancake?” he asked.

Curtis Kimball’s pancakes proved the hottest ticket in town. Or at least the free-est. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken Feb. 19, 2023

“I was talking with some random people I met, so I wasn’t really keeping track of time,” said Jake O’Reilly, who came with his friends Maya and Kaylie. “But, you know, half the fun is waiting in line,” he said. “You know how the first pancake you make is always terrible? But the third or fourth is great. I mean, this guy’s made like 500 pancakes. So they’re coming out amazing!”

“He really brings the community together,” said O’Reilly’s friends Marya and Katie, who also emerged holding their hard-earned pancakes.

Fortunately for them, another attendee had brought a can of whipped cream for others to put on their pancakes.“I would say these pancakes are as sweet as the community,” said Phillip, who had brought the gift for the community. He attended the event in the same sunglasses he had worn to Lily’s flamingo-themed wedding. “It’s a nice sunny fake spring. It’s the fake spring season between the two winters in San Francisco.”

Phillip was not the only one who brought ingredients to the event. A preschool-aged girl brought chocolate chips, and another guy mentioned wanting to bring some buns next time.

For many, getting their pancakes also symbolized a parting of ways with a new friend they’d just met in line. “Nice chatting with you guys,” said one man to two others in a crowd where all were unified by the pancakes they carried.

The event, which was scheduled to end at 11a.m., stretched until 11:30, but there were still many high-spirited people who did not get their pancakes, and the line remained as long as ever.

Leah, Phillip and Lily at the pancake party. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken Feb. 19, 2023

Kimball and his family had to apologize for ending the event. Those who never got to eat took some of the trimmings and ate them with gusto. But the good news was that they would have another chance. “Definitely next month,” Curtis said. “Because my mother-in-law’s coming to visit, and I think she wants to be a part.”

Why, exactly, would Kimbal want to give away pancakes to the community? “Well, the system was partially designed for me to make friends, but was partially designed just to get everyone to connect,” he said, describing himself as “a big introvert” and was visibly a bit socially tired after smalltalk with 300 people. “Because I think it’s fun when a big city feels like a small town. ”

“Now, I don’t think I’m best friends with people I met here, but I know them and they know me and they know my family and everyone’s nice to us,” he said. “So it’s like the whole neighborhood feels good about my whole family. I feel safe. All the things are better.”

After being inspired by Kimbal, a couple, Sean and KJ, have also begun holding Friday Night Stoops on Florida Street between Cesar Chavez and 26th, where they share baked goods with attendees who are also encouraged to bring their own food.

Sam Luks came from Potrero with her husband for the pancake party. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken Feb. 19, 2023