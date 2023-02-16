Two dogs painted on a wall and a live dog in front of it.
On Valencia Street. Photo. by Karen Solomon.

See all snaps.

Follow Us

Community Contributor

lydiachavez@mac.com

If you would like to be a community SNAPP Contributor, you can download our iphone app. Download Here, or you can Upload Your SNAPPS Here, or you can send photos to missionlocal@gmail.com.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *