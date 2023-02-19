Note on the data

Most of the datasets displayed in this tool are from the 2021 American Community Survey. The ACS is a yearly survey conducted by the Census Bureau. Each figure reported in the survey contains a margin of error. To see the error margins for each dataset, click the links in the tool footnotes.

The ‘crime’ dataset works a little differently. It is derived from 2022 San Francisco incident report data. We removed supplemental incidents to eliminate double counting, and discounted incidents without any geographic information. We included five of the city’s most common crimes.

It is important to note that the incident report dataset is not the official source of crime statistics, but rather a log of police incidents. We used this dataset because it includes precise geographic data, unlike the finalized figures.

We are hoping to update this tool periodically by adding new datasets. If you have an idea for a dataset you would like to see mapped – or if you spot any bugs – please let us know at will@missionlocal.com.

You can access the code behind the tool on GitHub.