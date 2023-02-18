The temporary barricades on Capp Street between 19th and 22nd streets were in good standing on Friday morning, a week after they were rolled out. And by Saturday morning they are slated to be permanent.

The concrete barricades promised earlier this week will be installed Saturday morning at 20th, 21st, and 22nd streets, said Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

Despite previous instances of motorists moving the temporary barriers aside, Capp Street residents did their best to move them back into place. And, it appears area denizens are pleased with the changes brought by the barricades.

Capp Street residents have told both Mission Local and Ronen’s office that the barricades have led to more idyllic streets and allowed them to sleep through the night without being awakened by cars or loud arguments.

Sgt. Adam Lobsinger, a public information officer with the San Francisco Police Department, says that the police have issued 30 traffic citations in the corridor since last Friday. Lobsinger added that on Wednesday night, SFPD officers in plainclothes cited seven “johns” in the corridor for soliciting sex.

Lobsinger says that residents should expect to see continued police presence in the area.