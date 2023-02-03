A former city employee who worked on diversity, inclusion, and workforce equity is on track to receive more than $560,000 from the city, after they sued the city for discrimination and retaliation.

Dante King, who is Black and uses they/them pronouns, alleged in a September, 2022, civil lawsuit that the city discriminated against them, and retaliated by rescinding a promotion after King reported the discrimination.

In the September filing, King said that they suffered, and continue to suffer, financial losses as well as emotional distress that will likely incur medical expenses.

The city denied all of King’s allegations in its response filing in early January, and said it took care to “prevent and promptly correct any discrimination or harassment.” The filing accused King of failing to take advantage of “preventative or corrective procedures” provided by the city, or “take other steps to avoid harm.”

But the city is paying King a sizable settlement nonetheless.

King alleged that, in 2018, while they were an employee of the Department of Human Resources, they were paid less than a white counterpart doing the same work, then were passed over for a promotion in favor of a less experienced candidate. King, who worked on bias training for DHR, filed a complaint with state and federal worker discrimination agencies in 2019.

Then, the lawsuit alleges, King was offered a job as the Department of Public Health’s Director of Workforce Equity in 2020. They were offered a pay raise to $186,550 that was later rescinded, King said, as retaliation for the 2019 complaint.

At the time, King was working as the SFMTA’s Leader of Cultural Change, Equity, Employee Experience and Engagement. King continued in that role for a few more months, then took the job with DPH anyway.

How, exactly, denying King’s pay raise was retaliatory is not explained in the lawsuit. According to King’s filing, they were told that a DPH employee offered King the raise without authorization, and that the new job at DPH was technically a demotion in the city employment hierarchy.

King has been behind other complaints made to the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Some were made on his own behalf, during his years working for the city, and others were made through his work on the Black Employee Alliance, which found that Black SFMTA workers were more likely to face harsh discipline than non-Black counterparts.

The City Attorney’s office, in its January filing, “denies that [King] has been injured or has suffered any damages, and further denies that [King] is entitled to any relief requested … or to any relief in any amount or of any kind whatsoever.”

In its outlined defenses, the City Attorney claimed that there was no discrimination involved. “Any and all employment actions taken … were not based on any illegal consideration,” the filing read, “but rather were based on one or more legitimate, sufficient, nondiscriminatory reasons.”

King and his attorney declined to comment for this story.

Jen Kwart, the City Attorney’s spokesperson, told Mission Local, “We believe the proposed settlement is an appropriate resolution, given the inherent costs of continued litigation.”

The matter will be up for final passage by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 7.