On Wednesday night, the Board of Appeals struck down an environmental appeal that would have imposed extra requirements on the construction of a 90-unit affordable housing project in the Sunset in a 3 to 2 vote.

The 2550 Irving Street project is poised to replace the former Police Credit Union building with a 100 percent affordable, seven-story apartment complex. A demolition permit for the existing structure was issued last November, but the Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association quickly appealed, claiming that toxins on the land were not adequately understood or mitigated.

The neighborhood group asked for additional testing on the site during and around demolition for the carcinogen tetrachloroethylene, or PCE. Counsel for the developers, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, characterized this as a tactic to increase costs and delays to the project.

After a fractious meeting on Feb. 8 and a five-hour follow-up session today, the Board of Appeals sided with the development company – along with city and state officials – in believing that the site’s current data and mitigation measures are strong enough.

President Rick Swig, Vice President Jose Lopez, and Commissioner J.R. Eppler voted to deny the appeal. Commissioners Alex Lemberg and John Trasviña voted in favor.

“We are not obstructionists,” said Swig. “We want this housing project to go ahead because we are in a housing emergency.”

But, Swig added, the board had a duty to protect public health as well. Before voting to deny the appeal, he asked the State Department of Toxic Substances Control – which has taken a lead role in monitoring the site – to liaise with the neighborhood and conduct additional tests to reassure residents.

One day after the Board of Appeals on Feb. 8 opted to hold a second meeting on the issue to hear more from state chemical mitigation experts, Mayor London Breed accused the board – composed of a majority of mayoral appointees – of delaying the construction of the project and “obstructionism.”

See more A day after I released my Housing for All plan, the SF Board of Appeals delayed the construction of 100% affordable housing at 2550 Irving. This obstructionism is unacceptable. This project must move forward & we need to reform our laws so we can build the homes we badly need. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 10, 2023

The arguments for both the neighborhood group and the developers are laid out in a 934-page behemoth that the commissioners have been wrapping their heads around for weeks.

The appeal against the demolition permit claimed that the level of PCE contamination in the site soil was potentially dangerous and required further investigation. PCE is classified by the Environmental Protection Agency as a “likely human carcinogen.” The toxin was found at the site and in surrounding blocks, probably due to historic laundry businesses. It is possible for this contamination to move inside buildings in a process called “vapor intrusion.”

But while the developers and the neighborhood group agreed that there is some amount of PCE contamination in the area, that is more or less where their agreement ended.

David Grunat, a geologist and partner with the Path Forward environmental engineering firm, is the expert consultant for the developers. In his legal declaration, he said that the evidence indicates 2550 Irving is not a source of PCE, and that the levels so far found in the soil are not of a high enough concentration to be considered dangerous. He added that “the potential risks associated with PCE at the Project Site have been fully and adequately mitigated.”

Grunat supports using a “vapor intrusion mitigation system” to prevent potential contamination of the new buildings. This method essentially means building a barrier between the new units and the soil to keep out toxic vapors.

Whit Smith, a senior hazardous substances engineer from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, has worked on the Irving Street site and on similar sites in a 33-year career. He agreed that the contamination risk is low. He said that PCE in the concentrations found on the site were not uncommon and were not considered unsafe.

“I have a higher risk of getting cancer walking down the street,” said Smith. He said that the risk of the PCE at 2550 Irving was equivalent to 1 percent of the ambient risk of breathing outdoor air in California.

Whit Smith speaking to the Board of Appeals on February 22, 2023.

Smith added that the demolition would not stop his department from continuing to investigate the site and surrounding areas, and would not add any additional risk to nearby residents.

Ryan Casey, an Environmental Health Engineer with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said that “the process is being followed and we are confident that the public is being protected.” He added that the developers had voluntarily added measures to mitigate potentially contaminated dust from spreading through the neighborhood.

Representatives from the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department also supported the permit and advised rejecting the appeal.

Donald Moore, a geologist with over 30 years experience and the founder of Environmental Risk Solutions, Inc, backed up the neighborhood group. Moore is a Sunset resident and is working pro bono for the Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association.

“Based on testing results to date, indoor air and soil vapor sampling conducted at homes adjacent and proximal to 2550 Irving Street indicate an imminent and substantial endangerment to the public health,” said Moore in his legal declaration.

According to Moore, the PCE contamination at 2550 Irving is suitably serious that he recommends “soil vapor extraction.” Moore’s method would mean cleaning the soil to remove PCE. He said that Grunat’s suggested vapor intrusion mitigation system would only be a temporary solution; Grunat contended that extraction and cleaning was ineffective in areas with low concentrations of PCE.

Donald Moore speaking to the Board of Appeals on February 8, 2023.

One additional complication for the Board of Appeals was the need to balance their actions with state law SB-35. This law prevents city officials from taking actions that could “chill” the development of affordable housing.

“I do think that SB-35 ties our hands,” said Commissioner Jose Lopez, before voting to deny the appeal. He added that he had been satisfied with the responses from the State Department of Toxic Substances Control and city agencies about the safety of the site.

“What it boils down to for me is that there is no accountability to the neighborhood,” said Commissioner Alex Lemberg, who voted in favor of the appeal. They said that while they were satisfied that the residents of the new building would be safe, they were less convinced that the surrounding community would be unaffected.

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation first staked out the spot at 2550 Irving in 2019. Some 22 of its units will be dedicated to formerly homeless people and 15 units will be reserved for veterans. A further 52 units will be aimed at families earning up to 60 percent of the local median income.

This appeal is not the first time the Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association has moved to stop 2550 Irving from breaking ground. In December, 2021, it filed for a temporary injunction because of an alleged lack of community outreach around the project. In that suit, the group suggested an 80-unit, four-story development as a “compromise” between the developers’ plans and the neighbors’ desires. That suit was struck down but has since seen several appeals.

On its website, the Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association says that it has advocated for the community “for over 40 years.” It was first incorporated as a nonprofit in 2021, according to the California Secretary of State. Objections to 2550 Irving are the main focus of the group’s site.

The Board of Appeal’s decision comes at a time when there is a strong political incentive to build housing rapidly. San Francisco recently committed to boosting its housing stock by 82,000 new units over the next eight years. And the Sunset has not historically taken on its fair share – according to real estate news site The Real Deal, fewer than 20 affordable units were built in the neighborhood in the past decade.

Neither the developers nor the neighborhood association denied the need for more affordable housing in Wednesday’s meeting. But speaking on Feb. 8, a senior project manager for the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, Jackson Rabinowitsh, said that the association’s request for additional testing was an attempt to delay construction.

“This is a bottomless pit, a request without boundaries,” said Rabinowitsh. He added that he believed that the developers and the various governmental agencies were already fulfilling all the testing that was required to understand the site.

Demolition is now likely to proceed some time in the next month.