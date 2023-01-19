Gōng xǐ fā cái!

There are many opportunities and events to participate in this coming week — among them, cultural festivities to mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year, which starts Sunday.

But first, today’s events and the neighborhood.

Thursday Evening

New Book Spotlights Oakland Police Department

Join the investigative duo Ali Winston and Darwin Bondgraham at Green Apple Books for a discussion about their new book “The Riders Come Out At Night” — a dive into systemic brutality and corruption within the Oakland Police Department.

The book, published just over a week ago, is the culmination of more than two decades of reporting.

Mission Local’s own Joe Eskenazi will moderate the discussion.

The event, which is free, will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Green Apple Books at 1231 Ninth Ave. It can also be streamed online here. Masks are required for in-person attendance. More information here.

Latin American Gallery

Sin Titulo, the Latin American art gallery at 418 Sutter St., will soon host an opening reception for its new exhibition, “Construction in Depth: Claudia Martínez Lanz and Paula Valenzuela.”

“These artists explore both their surroundings and their inner being,” Maliyel Beverido, the art mediator, says in a description of the exhibition. “Their work highlights the importance of the natural environment and state of mind as the trigger for the moment of creation.”

The opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. More information here.

The Mission

Valencia Street Forum

What’s the future of Valencia Street?

That’s the overarching question to be asked at Manny’s Cafe this coming Monday. Manny Yekutiel, the business owner and a board director for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, is inviting members of the public to participate in a community forum about the future of the popular commercial corridor.

The hopes are that there will be presentations from the SFMTA, the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association, the San Francisco Police Department and the Office of Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

This free event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Manny’s, the popular civic engagement hub, political bookstore and cafe at 16th and Mission streets. More information here.

Staged Readings

Two stories from the African American author Toni Cade Bambara’s 1973 collection “Gorilla My Love” will be a part of the “Off the Page” staged reading series at Word For Word, the performing arts company at Z Space. They’ll be directed by Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe.

The stories, “Raymond’s Run” and “Blue’s Ain’t No Mockin’ Bird,” feature Hazel, a young woman who “defends her title as the fastest runner in her Harlem neighborhood, takes care of her big brother Raymond, and rails against the injustices of childhood,” according to a release.

Audiences are invited to watch and engage in conversation. A donation of $25 is recommended to pay artists and cover production costs.

The readings will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. at 499 Alabama St., #450. Vaccinations are required. Reserve a seat here.

A Tangled Path Sustains Us

“A tangled path sustains us,” the art exhibition on display at the Hosfelt Gallery, will be the topic of a virtual discussion between the artist, Patricia Piccinini, and the gallery’s curator, Vanessa Chang.

The exhibition features sculptures, environments and films that concern the possible genetic and ecological ramifications of how people live, according to the gallery.

You can register for the discussion here. It starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan, 25.

The exhibition, itself, at 260 Utah St., will close on Jan. 28. You can reserve an appointment to view it here.

SF Sketchfest

SF Sketchfest, the 17-day comedy festival, returns on Friday with multiple showings at the Brava Theater.

You’ll want to hurry — many shows are already sold out. Find the schedule and more information here.

Chinese Lunar New Year

It’s the Year of the Rabbit, and there are plenty of events to attend over the 15-day Chinese New Year celebration, from Sunday through Feb. 5. The San Francisco Chronicle did an excellent job listing them.

Here are a couple to look forward to this week:

Making Dumplings

Ahead of the Chinese New Year, this Friday, there’ll be a hands-on dumpling-making workshop. It’s planned for the Chinatown Restaurant at 744 Washington St. from 12 to 1:30 p.m. A $20 donation is suggested. RSVP to panasiansf@yahoo.com . More information here.

Choy Sun Doe

In an event called Choy Sun Doe, Choy Suns — representing the Chinese prosperity deity — will distribute thousands of “Lai Sees,” red envelopes, to children. Each will include a golden chocolate coin, and some will contain money or a gift certificate that can be exchanged for a toy. This will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Portsmouth Square. More information here.

City Opportunities

Flood Relief

On Wednesday, Mayor London Breed announced that residents, property owners and small businesses that suffered significant damage from the recent floods could be eligible for grants and support for disaster relief. Lots of information here.

Claim Potential Funds For Medical Expenses

More than 400,000 current and former employees of San Francisco businesses and nonprofit organizations will soon be required to show activity on their healthcare benefit accounts; if they don’t, the city will eventually close their accounts and take the money back. Read here for instructions on how to claim funds.

Events Elsewhere

Counterprotest On Reproductive Rights

Organized by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, numerous groups such as Santa Rosa Women’s March and the Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco are holding a counterprotest against the anti-abortion group The Walk For Life West Coast.

At 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, rally-goers will march several blocks, from the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 450 Golden Gate Ave. to Civic Center.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 97 sign-ups. RSVP and learn more here.

Apple Self-Portrait Workshop

On Saturday, Apple — yes, Apple — is hosting a free self-portrait workshop where people can work with the iPhone 14. It will be taught by the renowned San Francisco-based photographer Anna-Alexia Basile. You may bring your own device or use one that’s provided.

Click here for more details and the sign-up link. The event will go from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at 300 Post St.

Discussion on a Book of Photography

Tune in for a conversation at the SF Main Library between actor-photographer Brooke Smith and author Laura Albert. The two will be celebrating the publication of “Sunday Matinee,” Smith’s new book with more than 140 photographs documenting the New York Hardcore scene in the 1980s.

Registration is required for attendance on Zoom. Seats are first come, first served. More information here.