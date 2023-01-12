Hey it’s time for our weekly event list! How’s your second week of 2023 going? Still sticking to your New Year’s resolutions?

We continued our storm reporting this week on the homeless in rain and hail and the meteorologist’s predictions. And a big shout out to our kind neighbor, La Vaca Birria restaurant. It has been closed for a week to prepare food for PG&E crews working during the storms.

See more

And congrats to our beloved Cafe de Olla for finding a new place! They’ll move to 3388 19th St and open next month. Looking forward to more Tlayudas.

See more

It will rain for another week, unfortunately. But don’t let the rain stop you from exploring the city and enjoying all that is going on!

Family of Artists

Generation: The Roots of Making in the Asawa-Lanier Family is a group exhibition that brings together four generations from a San Francisco family of makers. Ruth Asawa, a modernist sculptor, and her architect husband, Albert Lanier passed down their enthusiasm for art to their children and grandchildren.

The exhibition, opening Jan. 12, will present 57 years of work produced by the Asawa-Lanier family. You can see works in wire and lithography, drawings, textile, collage and paper construction. It’s a family that shares infinite curiosity and the love of materials, color, and pattern.

Reserve for the opening reception here. It will be 6 pm tonight at 3160 21st St. There is also a paper origami workshop on Jan. 28 and an artist talk on Feb. 8. Keep an eye out for their events on occasion of the exhibition.

Singing for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Next Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To honor his nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, a group of performers will gather at San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre this Friday night. The event, presented by the Northern California MLK Community Foundation and the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, is the second annual celebration for MLK.

If you’re interested in learning more about civil rights, solidarity and equity, join Emily King, Goapele, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Minister Marvin White and other performers at 6 pm at 401 Van Ness. More info can be found here.

SEA: Artist Talks, Jazz & DJ

Have you wondered how artists are inspired to express their feelings about the sea and their process of making artworks? Find answers at 780 Valencia St. tonight! The Drawing Room will welcome several artists behind the SEA Exhibition at 5-7 pm, Jan. 12. It’s part of the gallery’s Thursday Artist Talk series.

If you’re not available tonight, no worries! Here is a chance to enjoy art and music at the same time: they invited The Joshi Marshall Project, a Jazz Collective, on Friday night and Finger Snap Media Art’s DJ Lamont on Saturday night. Both events are free. If you’re willing to reserve a spot in advance, the link is here.

Meet SF Power Gays

For the first time in San Francisco history, the Board of Supervisors now has 3 gay members following the November elections. Meet Supervisor Mandelman, Dorsey and Engardio at 6:30 tonight at Manny’s. They will share all the gossip about serving on the Board. You can find info here.

Also, starting tomorrow, Manny’s will do Live Music Friday every week. Ready to end the work week with some jazz piano, acoustic guitar, and chill music vibes? Check Manny’s front cafe space at 5-7 pm on coming Fridays.

New Class Schedule

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts started its new session of music and dance class last week. The current schedule will keep until Jan. 29. If you’re interested in learning a new instrument or dancing style, go and check their website. A discount will be given if four classes are purchased together.

Theatre Flamenco at 670 South Van Ness also started its new class schedule this week. They offer all-level, all-style flamenco dance classes. They’ll also do Flamenco Dinner Shows at Duende, a Spanish restaurant in Oakland a few times per year. Tickets for tonight’s show have been sold out already. So please mark the next date, March 9, and make a reservation in advance.