The San Francisco Police Department reported tonight that a shooting on 24th Street left a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 6:28 p.m. It occurred on the 3100 block of 24th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim laying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the statement said. “Officers rendered aid and summoned for medics” who arrived and transported the victim to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.”

No arrests have been made.

“This remains an open and active investigation,” the SFPD wrote in an email. “Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. ”

This is a breaking story and we will update it as we get more information.

Onlookers at the scene of a shooting that took place earlier. 1/13/23 Photo by George Lipp