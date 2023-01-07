A late-night shooting of four people left one man dead early Friday morning — on the same block as the Mission police station, according to authorities.

Police didn’t have to go far when they received reports of a shooting at 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street near 17th Street, the site of Mission Station. Two male and two female victims had been shot and were transported to the hospital, according to a statement from the SFPD.

Both men had life-threatening injuries, but one is expected to survive. The other man, age 28, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The SFPD did not provide information about any suspects or motive for the shooting. District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen wrote on Twitter this afternoon that a “recent uptick in shootings in the Mission District have been shocking and unsettling.”

Mission Local has contacted both Ronen and the SFPD for more information about any increase in shootings in the neighborhood.

“This is what I know: These incidents have been targeted and involve victims and suspects that don’t live in the district,” Ronen wrote, adding that “most suspects” in shooting cases have been arrested.

The SFPD Homicide detail is investigating this shooting. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.