Aztec danceres
Delfina Rodriguez, Mario Valadez and Connie Rivera.Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan

The 25th anniversary of the Mission District Aztec Dance Group, Mixcoatl Anahuac brought some 100 dancers from across the state.

The annual event is held in honor of El Niño Limosnerito, or the Child Jesus.

Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Connie Rivera. Erin Bolick. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Manuel Chimali begins the ceremony. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Ricardo Peña, one of the organizers of the event.. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Lisa Allen and a dancer from Reno, Nevada.
Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Dayra Montiel. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Dancers from Gilroy. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Nancy Tijano and her daughter Itcel Franco. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Esteban Lozano and his wife from Reno, Nevada . Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Nancy Tijano, unidentified and Josie Muño from Hayward, Ca. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Leyla Ponce in the center, from Gilroy. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Esteban Lozano from Reno, Nev. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Ivan from San Francisco. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Nancy Franco in the center. From the group Ollin Anahuac. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
A dancer from Los Angeles. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
Karen Marin from San Leandro. Photo by Vilen Gabrielyan
