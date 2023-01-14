A fire broke out this evening around 7 p.m. at a three-story apartment building at 3017 20th Street displacing 16 tenants, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. No injuries have been reported.

By 8 p.m. the fire was contained, but nine fire trucks remained and the tenants of the damaged building as well as the tenants from another building next door were not being allowed back into their apartments.

Janis Rough, who lives nearby, said that she saw the tree behind the building burning. “I’ve never seen such a big fire before and I thought the whole block would burn out, but the firefighters came really fast and controlled it.”

It’s unclear how the fire started.

The SFFD is asking residents to avoid the area between Alabama and Florida Streets.

This is a breaking story and we will update as more information becomes available.