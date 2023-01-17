A man was stabbed and seriously injured around 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Murray Daggs, one of around a dozen officers at the scene.

The stabbing left one victim in serious condition, Daggs said. Footage on the Citizen app, which first reported the crime, shows the victim being carried on a stretcher into a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance.

Daggs said police are investigating the incident and declined to confirm the exact location of the stabbing. However, multiple eyewitnesses saw the stabbing happen in front of Lucky Pork Market (2659 Mission St.).

A man in the area, who asked not to be named, said he saw one man chasing another, on foot, going toward 23rd Street. The assailant tackled the man to the ground and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing, he said.

Footage on the Citizen app shows officers providing aid to a man in front of 2641 Mission St.

Meanwhile, police taped off the eastern block from Elite Sports (2637 Mission St.) to Gamestop (2673 Mission St.), and around a dozen officers remained on the scene. As of 3:50 p.m., police were still investigating the incident and had not located the assailant.

As of 4:45 p.m., police reopened the block to traffic.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services. Here is a list of services offered through the DA’s office. And here is a link to the SFPD’s victim services.

Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.