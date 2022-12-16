A Google map with soccer balls
By Adrian Fernandez

The World Cup Final will run from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The early hour has many bar and cafe owners opting out, but a few will be open. If you know of others, let us know and we will add them.

Follow Us

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *