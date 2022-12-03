A Board of Supervisors resolution that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to enter into an agreement with a production company to produce a documentary series — Real Streets of San Francisco — on the “day-to-day challenges and opportunities of 21st century policing,” was last month introduced by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, District 6 Supervisor and former SFPD communications director.

“I’m a believer in transparency for the sake of transparency,” said Dorsey, in an interview with Mission Local today. “You know what I mean, it’s like the PR headaches are the reasons that we have to get better.”

Critics, on the other hand, thought this would be a terrible idea. “I was a cop for 32 years. It is a challenging job, but it’s just a job. The police department — and Matt Dorsey is sort of a police apologist — they try to glorify what it’s all about,” said Carl Tennenbaum, a former SFPD sergeant. “When I worked there, especially under Chief Heather Fong, the TV show Cops wanted to film in San Francisco. And back then we had a policy that we didn’t allow outside agencies to come in. There’s no point.”

The resolution was introduced on Nov. 15 and is currently pending actions from the Budget and Finance Committee. It’s been put on a 30-day hold, and the exact timeline is unclear, according to Dorsey.

The legislation does not require the city to allocate money to the documentary. “There’s no city funding,” Dorsey stressed. “I can’t even imagine a scenario where I would support the city funding an independent documentary.”

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, seen here in his prior role as SFPD spokesman

Should the board approve, Los Angeles-based media company Topspin Content will get approval to produce its SFPD documentary. Topsin is an “accomplished team of Emmy Award and Academy Award winning veteran writers, producers and on-air talent who are extensively well versed in successful projects,” according to the resolution. Some of the subjects Topspin have taken part in include “the 2018 Parkland, Fla. high school shooting,” “the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the New York City Police Department”; and, “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s work as President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor on COVID-19.”

Topspin co-founder Eddie Barbini’s bio on the company webpage notes that he directed “five movies for the CIA.”

As of now, none of the supervisors other than Dorsey have taken a position on the legislation. But Dorsey notes that “My understanding from the chief of police is that he is on board with this. And I know that the mayor’s office is aware of it as well.”

Retired cop Tennenbaum, however, remains skeptical. “There’s an old saying, ‘There’s no such thing as a free lunch,’” he said. Tennenbaum believes that even if the project does not take money directly from the city, it is a distraction and a waste of police resources. “It’s not the city’s job, like it’s not the police department’s job, to put a positive spin on what they’re doing, because the premise here is that it’s saying, the challenges of policing in San Francisco are the challenges of policing in America. Maybe they should put the resources into fixing these challenges, as opposed to doing a documentary.”

The proposed SFPD documentary’s title appears to be a play on the 1970s Quinn Martin production ‘The Streets of San Francisco.’

Dorsey stressed that there are precedents for documentaries being made in public entities of San Francisco, films made during the legal battle to establish same-sex marriage. “Candidly, I was surprised that they would require authorization. My view of this is, if somebody wants to come and do a documentary on a public entity in San Francisco, if we are committed to transparency, I would be surprised that we would ever say no.”

Dorsey claims the documentary will be a factual record of everything good and bad, “warts and all.”

The language of the resolution, however, doesn’t appear to countenance much in the way of warts: It notes that the documentary series “holds enormous potential value” for San Francisco in “aiding recruitment” to the SFPD; it could help “attract the best and brightest recruits interested in becoming tomorrow’s SFPD members.”