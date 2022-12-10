While the city had its attention on killer robots last week, the San Francisco Police Department quietly released data showing the department has nearly doubled its use of force cases in a single quarter.

Officers reported 609 use of force instances in the second quarter of 2022, compared to just 328 in the first three months of the year, according to the SFPD’s Quarterly Activity and Data Report.

Use of force by the SFPD has steadily declined over the past several years, and the last six quarters prior to 2022 saw numbers hovering in the 300s. The last time police reported more than 600 use-of-force cases in a single quarter was in 2018.

The SFPD has expressed frustration with a new use of force policy that the city’s Police Commission passed this spring, saying the new reporting requirements were causing skyrocketing case counts — and burdensome extra administrative work for police.

Under the new reporting requirements, the SFPD’s use-of-force appears through the roof: The total instances of “force” used by police jumped to 2,204 in the second quarter of 2022.

But the department’s recent report for April through June takes into account changes under the new policy. It filters for cases that would count as a use of force according to prior standards to make its analyses and year-over-year comparisons.

Even then, the number of instances nearly doubled.

For some uses, the surge was even more dramatic. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, physical controls and takedowns more than doubled, and officers pointed their firearms at people nearly twice as many times. And racial disparities remained: More than four in 1000 Black people and 1.2 in 1,000 Latinos had force used on them, compared to about 0.5 in 1000 whites.

A new use-of-force policy required officers this year to report when they have their guns at a “low-ready” position. It also required reporting of all physical controls and takedowns, including attempts to overcome any sort of physical resistance, regardless of whether the person reported pain.

In November, the Police Commission retracted some of those requirements with a revised use-of-force policy, clarifying some language and heeding SFPD complaints that the new reporting requirements were impractical.

Even when “comparing apples to apples” under the old rules, the police department blamed “over-reporting” by its members for its high use-of-force numbers in the report.

The data didn’t capture a “like-for-like comparison,” read one section of the SFPD’s report, “despite best efforts.”

Police Commissioner Jesús Gabriel Yáñez told Mission Local that he had previously asked the police department to explain increasing use of force levels, but said that the department “explained it away” by blaming the policy changes. Now that the data has been adjusted for those changes, he said he is interested to hear what the new explanation is.

Image from SFPD’s Quarterly Activity & Data Report, for quarter 2 of 2022

“Such a high percentage of actions are requiring use of force reporting, that alone is an indicator of concerning behavior,” Yáñez said.

Yáñez and other commissioners, when asked by Mission Local, were unaware that the new report was posted by the SFPD last week, more than four months after its August due date.