Are you feeling Christmassy yet?

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s about time we got into the jolly mindset. And there is surely no better way to immerse yourself in all things Christmas than to take a stroll through neighborhoods bursting with festive foliage.

San Francisco is home to thousands of pines, firs, holly trees, and even aptly named New Zealand Christmas Trees. To see what manner of Christmassy trees are near you, and how your neighborhood stacks up against the rest of the city, type in an address below.

By far the most numerous of our city’s festive trees is the New Zealand Christmas Tree, which is associated with the holiday because of its bright red flowers – although they only bloom in the summer. There are almost 9,000 listed in the San Francisco Street Tree List.

The Sunset is luckiest in its volume of Christmassy trees, with several types of pines, at least 18 holly trees, and more than 1,500 New Zealand Christmas Trees. If you are looking for diversity rather than sheer numbers, both the Castro and West of Twin Peaks both sport wider arrays of Christmassy species than other neighborhoods.

Methodology

Data is from San Francisco’s Street Tree Dataset. A neighborhood’s Christmassyness was determined by its number of Christmassy trees relative to other neighborhoods.

Tree species were defined as “Christmassy” entirely at the whims of this reporter.