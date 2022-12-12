The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transit Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years.

While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that Marenco was accused of using racially derogatory language toward his fellow executive board members — and doing so in writing.

“A complaint was filed by a member of TWU Local 250A against President Roger Marenco. The Executive Board investigated the charges, evidence was uncovered, and a trial was held on December 7th, 2022,” reads the letter sent to union members the next day.

“During the trial evidence was presented, witnesses spoke and Roger Marenco was allowed to defend himself and cross examine witnesses. … the Executive Board unanimously voted to take appropriate action and removed Roger Marenco as the President of TWU Local 250A and suspend Roger Marenco for three years. Roger Marenco will not be allowed to run for office in 2022.”

The professed reason given for this action was Marenco’s alleged violation of the union’s constitution, article XIX — and, specifically “enumerated acts” f, g, j and n.

Calls to Marenco have not been answered.

Specifically, the acts he was found guilty of violating bar “Willfully wronging a member of the International Union,” “Using abusive language or disturbing the peace or harmony of any meeting in or around any office or meeting place of the International Union or Local Union,” “Using the name of the Local Union or of the International Union, or its emblem, for any unauthorized purpose” and “By act, omission or conduct prejudicing or damaging the interests and welfare of the International Union.”

“His actions were unbecoming of an officer,” concludes the Dec. 8 letter.

Marenco was elected in 2018 in a lopsided vote when he was just 35 years old. A city lifer and Mission High grad, Marenco said his top priority was bringing “dignity” to the city’s unionized transit workers.

TWU members are voting on their president and other executive board members today. Marenco’s successor and fellow union officers will be installed next month.