Gunshots rang near 16th and Mission streets yesterday afternoon in a shooting that left two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting took place on the west side of Mission Street between 16th and 15th Streets, near the former H&R Block, according to a resident who captured the shooting on camera.

The resident said the video showed a group of four people approaching two others on that block. One of the four in the group pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds. The group fled north toward 15th street, he said.

This aligns with the account of a neighbor in the area, who said that at around 1 p.m., a police officer told him that there were four men who parked northwest of the area, near St. John’s on Julian Avenue and 15th Street. He said the police officer told him that the group walked over to 16th and Mission, fired some shots at people, jumped back into their car and drove away.

One or both of the victims crossed Mission Street, heading southeast toward the Bank of America on Mission Street between 16th and 17th streets, said the resident who recorded the incident.

A Google map

Some 10 police cars showed up around the area, said the neighbor of the area.

People could be seen fleeing south, away from the shooting, after it happened, said the man who had video footage of the incident.

Police were called to that block at about 12:42 p.m., rendered aid and summoned medics. Photographs on social media show paramedics treating the victims outside the tobacco shop.

San Francisco resident Lucky Gutierrez was on the 14 Muni bus minutes after police were called. Gutierrez and others were told to exit the bus because the road was blocked, he said.

He saw paramedics rendering aid to two people outside the smoke shop.

See more I was on the 14 Mission when we all were told to get off because the road was blocked. Got off the bus and right into a crime scene…



16th and Mission – two people were shot. ☹️ @MLNow @SFist @KTVU #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/OD07OY8Hej — Lucky G (@luckygsf) December 27, 2022

One woman, who passed by the area after the shooting, said that traces of the event were mostly gone by around 2:20 p.m. — but she saw what appeared to be underwear with blood on it in the intersection.

Police haven’t made an arrest. It remains an open, active investigation.

Anyone who has information can remain anonymous and call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411, police said.